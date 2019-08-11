AP Photo

Andy Murray returns to singles with healed hip

Associated PressAug 11, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT
MASON, Ohio — Andy Murray’s surgically repaired hip is free of pain and he’s moving much better on the court, prompting him to return to singles play a few months after he contemplated retirement.

Murray will be a first-day focus at the Western & Southern Open on Monday with his against-the-odds comeback. After playing doubles in several tournaments including Wimbledon, he’s begun building back up for singles. He’ll face Richard Gasquet in the first round, Murray’s first singles match since he lost his opening match at the Australian Open in January.

He decided to have a second hip operation that implanted metal and eliminated the pain. He’s been practicing singles for a few weeks and he’ll use the tournament near Cincinnati as a gauge.

Serena retires due to injury as Andreescu wins Rogers Cup

AP Photo
Associated PressAug 11, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT
TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu became the first Canadian to win the Rogers Cup in 50 years when Serena Williams retired because of an injury on Sunday.

Andreescu was up 3-1 in the first set when Williams called for a medical timeout.

Less than a minute later, the chair umpire announced that Williams was retiring from the match, handing Andreescu her second WTA Premier title of the season.

The tournament’s final lasted only 16 minutes before Williams withdrew.

After the chair umpire announced Williams’ retirement, the former world No. 1 started to cry on her bench. Andreescu went over to comfort her, hugging her and telling Williams how much she admires the 23-time Grand Slam winner.

“I’m not a crier, but, thank you guys,” said Williams as she choked back tears after accepting the second-place check. “I’m sorry I couldn’t do it today. I tried but I just couldn’t do it.”

Williams’ retirement was the last of several high-profile injuries at this year’s Rogers Cup. Fourth-seeded Simona Halep withdrew from her quarterfinal matchup with Marie Bouzkova. On the men’s side, Milos Raonic retired after two sets against Felix Auger-Aliassime in a much-anticipated all-Canadian matchup. No. 16 seed Gael Monfils then withdrew before his semifinal against world No. 1 Rafael Nadal.

The 19-year-old Andreescu, from nearby Mississauga, Ontario, has victories over seven of the top 10 players in the world. Her world ranking will rise from 27th to 14th on Monday. Her previous high was 22nd.

“I’m speechless right now. I’m the first Canadian who got to the finals and has won this tournament since 1969,” Andreescu said after being presented with the Rogers Cup trophy in an on-court ceremony. “This been a dream come true, really.

“This week has not been easy. I’ve had many, many tough matches.”

The Rogers Cup was Andreescu’s first tournament after a right-shoulder injury sidelined her since the French Open in May.

“What I’ve been through the past two months has not been easy,” Andreescu said when addressing fans. “I kept telling myself `never give up.’ I’m trying to look at my injury not as a setback but more of a challenge. I tried to embrace it as much as I can.”

Andreescu had been on the court more than any other player at this year’s Rogers Cup at 10 hours, 54 minutes heading into the match against Williams.

Faye Urban of Windsor, Ontario, beat Vancouver’s Vicki Berner in the 1969 final, when the tournament was still played on clay courts and called the Canadian Open.

Nadal, Medvedev advance to Rogers Cup final

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 11, 2019, 12:11 AM EDT
MONTREAL — Top-seeded defending champion Rafael Nadal of Spain advanced to the Rogers Cup final Saturday night when Gael Monfils of France withdrew before their semifinal.

Nadal will face eighth-seeded Daniil Medvedev, a 6-1, 7-6 (6) winner over sixth-seeded Karen Khachanov in the all-Russian first semifinal.

Nadal won last year in Toronto for his fourth title in the event. He has 82 singles victories, winning the French Open in June for his second title of the year.

Monfils, seeded 16th, outlasted 10th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2) in a match suspended Friday night because of lightning. Monfils finally finished off Agut after a rain delay Saturday, but battled a sore left ankle that forced him to pull out of the semifinal.

Monfils consulted with his coach about the decision to withdraw.

“He said, `You can’t take the risk,”‘ Monfil said. “I had retired in Wimbledon. I came back. I played this week. I had played a huge match. It was risky to play another match because I could risk hurting myself for real.”