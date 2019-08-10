Monfils outlasts Agut, rain to reach Rogers Cup semifinals

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MONTREAL (AP) Gael Monfils of France set up a semifinal match against top-seeded Rafael Nadal on Saturday in the Rogers Cup, outlasting 10th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2) in a matched suspended Friday night because of lighting.

Monfils finally finished off Agut after a rain delay Saturday.

The 16th-seeded Frenchman was headed back to the court Saturday night to play Nadal.

In the all-Russian first semifinal, sixth-seeded Karen Khachanov faced eighth-seeded Daniil Medvedev.