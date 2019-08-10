Bianca Andreescu reaches Rogers Cup final

TORONTO — Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu has advanced to the final of the Rogers Cup with a 6-4, 7-6 (5) victory over Sofia Kenin.
She defeated her American opponent Saturday on her fifth match point. Andreescu had three chances to finish the semifinal before the second set went to a tiebreaker, but Kenin fought back each time.
This is the first time in the tournament the 19-year-old was not taken to three sets.
Andreescu will play for the title Sunday against the winner of the semifinal between Serena Williams and Marie Bouzkova.
MONTREAL — Top-seeded defending champion Rafael Nadal of Spain advanced to the Rogers Cup final Saturday night when Gael Monfils of France withdrew before their semifinal.
Nadal will face eighth-seeded Daniil Medvedev, a 6-1, 7-6 (6) winner over sixth-seeded Karen Khachanov in the all-Russian first semifinal.
Nadal won last year in Toronto for his fourth title in the event. He has 82 singles victories, winning the French Open in June for his second title of the year.
Monfils, seeded 16th, outlasted 10th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2) in a match suspended Friday night because of lightning. Monfils finally finished off Agut after a rain delay Saturday, but battled a sore left ankle that forced him to pull out of the semifinal.
Monfils consulted with his coach about the decision to withdraw.
“He said, `You can’t take the risk,”‘ Monfil said. “I had retired in Wimbledon. I came back. I played this week. I had played a huge match. It was risky to play another match because I could risk hurting myself for real.”
In the all-Russian first semifinal, sixth-seeded Karen Khachanov faced eighth-seeded Daniil Medvedev.