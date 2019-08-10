Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu makes Rogers Cup final

TORONTO (AP) Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu has advanced to the final of the Rogers Cup with a 6-4, 7-6 (5) victory over Sofia Kenin.
She defeated her American opponent Saturday on her fifth match point. Andreescu had three chances to finish the semifinal before the second set went to a tiebreaker, but Kenin fought back each time.
This is the first time in the tournament the 19-year-old was not taken to three sets.
Andreescu will play for the title Sunday against the winner of the semifinal between Serena Williams and Marie Bouzkova.
MONTREAL (AP) Gael Monfils of France set up a semifinal match against top-seeded Rafael Nadal on Saturday in the Rogers Cup, outlasting 10th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2) in a matched suspended Friday night because of lighting.
Monfils finally finished off Agut after a rain delay Saturday.
The 16th-seeded Frenchman was headed back to the court Saturday night to play Nadal.
MONTREAL — Top-seeded Rafael Nadal rallied to reach the Rogers Cup semifinals Friday night, beating No. 7 Fabio Fognini of Italy 2-6, 6-1, 6-2.
The winner last year in Toronto for his fourth title in the event, Nadal won his 380th ATP Masters 1000 match, a day after breaking a tie with Roger Federer for the tour record. Nadal has 82 singles victories, winning the French Open in June for his second title of the year.
In the semifinals, the 33-year-old Spanish star will face the winner of the late match between No. 10 Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain and No. 16 Gael Monfils of France.
Fognini beat Nadal in their last meeting in the Monte Carlo Masters semifinals.
In the afternoon, Daniil Medvedev and Karen Khachanov set up an all-Russian semifinal.
The eighth-seeded Medvedev beat second-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-3, 6-1, and the sixth-seeded Khachanov topped third-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany 6-3, 6-3.