Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu makes Rogers Cup final

TORONTO (AP) Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu has advanced to the final of the Rogers Cup with a 6-4, 7-6 (5) victory over Sofia Kenin.

She defeated her American opponent Saturday on her fifth match point. Andreescu had three chances to finish the semifinal before the second set went to a tiebreaker, but Kenin fought back each time.

This is the first time in the tournament the 19-year-old was not taken to three sets.

Andreescu will play for the title Sunday against the winner of the semifinal between Serena Williams and Marie Bouzkova.