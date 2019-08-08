Thiem beats Cilic at Rogers Cup, advances to quarters

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MONTREAL (AP) Second-seeded Dominic Thiem advanced to the quarterfinals of the Rogers Cup with a 7-6 (7), 6-4 victory over Marin Cilic on Thursday.

Thiem fired 11 aces and saved all nine break points against Cilic, while breaking the Croatian once in four opportunities.

The fourth-ranked Thiem is coming off a victory on clay at the Generali Open in his native Austria. He has three titles in 2019. This is his first hard-court event since March.

Thiem will next face eight-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia, who beat Cristian Garin of Chile 6-3, 6-3.

Top-seeded Rafael Nadal and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, celebrating his 19th birthday, were in action later Thursday.