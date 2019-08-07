Tour de France champion gets homecoming fiesta in Colombia

ZIPAQUIRA, Colombia (AP) Thousands of screaming fans are holding a victory party for Tour de France Champion Egan Bernal in his Colombian hometown.
Bernal rode into the central square of Zipaquira on his bike on Wednesday wearing the Tour’s famed yellow jersey. A group of some 3,000 supporters dressed in the same color chanted his name. The 22-year-old is the youngest to win the Tour in 110 years, and is the first Latin American.
Bernal won the Tour last month, ahead of defending champion and Ineos teammate Geraint Thomas. His victory has been widely celebrated in Colombia, which has produced several world-class cyclists but had never won the sport’s most famous race.
BRUSSELS — Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht died after crashing during the Tour of Poland. He was 22.
His team Lotto Soudal announced Monday that Lambrecht had fallen during the third stage of the event and that he was taken to hospital, where he died. The team said in a statement on Twitter: “The biggest tragedy possible that could happen to the family, friends and teammates of Bjorg has happened. … Rest in peace Bjorg.”
Lotto Soudal did not provide additional details.
Lambrecht had secured a series of strong finishes during one-day classics in the spring and was named most promising youngster in the June tour of the Dauphine, a preparatory event of the Tour de France.
SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain — Belgian teenager Remco Evenepoel won the San Sebastian Classic in northern Spain on Saturday, securing the 19-year-old his first victory in cycling’s top class.
The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider broke away from the group of pre-race favorites on the final climb of the hilly one-day race and stayed ahead on the descent to finish more than half a minute clear.
Evenepoel completed the 227-kilometer (141-mile) course – which started and finished in the Basque city of San Sebastian – in 5 hours, 44 minutes. Greg Van Avermaet was second.
Tour de France winner Egan Bernal was dropped from the peloton midway through the race.
Julian Alaphilippe, who won this race in 2018, withdrew with around 150 kilometers to go.