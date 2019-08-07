Defending champ Rafael Nadal wins Rogers Cup opener

MONTREAL (AP) Top-seeded Rafael Nadal opened his Rogers Cup title defense Wednesday, beating England’s Daniel Evans 7-6 (6), 6-4 in a second-round match delayed by rain three times.
After rain delays of six and 30 minutes, Nadal fought off two set points in the first-set tiebreaker. Play was stopped for 1 hour, 56 minutes with Nadal leading 2-0 in the second set.
The 33-year-old Spanish star is a four-time Rogers Cup champion.
Also, 14th seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia advanced to the third round with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Australia’s John Millman.
TORONTO (AP) Ashleigh Barty lost 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 to American Sofia Kenin in second-round play at the Rogers Cup on Tuesday, putting the Australian’s No. 1 ranking in peril.
Current world No. 2 Naomi Osaka of Japan would overtake Barty for the top ranking by winning her first match on Wednesday. The 21-year-old opens her Rogers Cup against Germany’s Tatjana Maria.
Americans Sloane Stephens, the No. 7 seed, and Venus Williams also were eliminated.
Stephens fell to Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 6-2, 7-5. The 39-year-old Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, lost 6-4, 6-2 to Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro. Suarez Navarro, ranked 26th in the world, snapped a five-match losing streak against the 56th-ranked Williams.
Donna Vekic, Alison Riske, Katerina Siniakova, Zhang Shuai, Iga Swiatek and Ekaterina Alexandrova also advanced to the second round with wins Tuesday.
Also, teenager Bianca Andreescu defeated Eugenie Bouchard 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in an all-Canadian first-round matchup in her first match since aggravating a shoulder injury at the French Open in May.
Andreescu will face Daria Kasatkina in second round. Kasatkina advanced by upsetting No. 12-seeded Angelique Kerber on Monday night.
TORONTO (AP) Wimbledon champion Simona Halep of Romania beat American qualifier Jennifer Brady 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) on Wednesday in the second round of the Rogers Cup on Wednesday.
The winner last year in Montreal, Halep lost a 4-0 lead in the third set when Brady won five straight games. The No. 4 Halep broke the 76th-ranked Brady for a third time in the set to go up 6-5, but the former world No. 1 was broken right back to set up the tiebreak.
The 26-year-old Halep will face either Svetlana Kuznetsova or Donna Vekic in the third round.
Third-ranked Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic also advanced, beating American qualifier Alison Riske 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-2
No. 16 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia reached the third round when Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain retired with a hip injury while trailing 7-5, 3-1. Kontaveit will face Pliskova on Thursday.
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus was eliminated, losing 7-5, 7-5 to Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine.
Serena Williams played later Wednesday.