Belgian rider Lambrecht dies after crash in Tour of Poland

BRUSSELS (AP) Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht has died after crashing in the Tour of Poland. He was 22.
His team Lotto Soudal announced Monday that Lambrecht had fallen during the third stage of the event and that he was taken to hospital, where he died. The team said in a statement on Twitter: “The biggest tragedy possible that could happen to the family, friends and teammates of Bjorg has happened. … Rest in peace Bjorg.”
Lotto Soudal did not provide additional details.
Lambrecht had secured a series of strong finishes during one-day classics in the spring and was named most promising youngster in the June tour of the Dauphine, a preparatory event of the Tour de France.
SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain — Belgian teenager Remco Evenepoel won the San Sebastian Classic in northern Spain on Saturday, securing the 19-year-old his first victory in cycling’s top class.
The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider broke away from the group of pre-race favorites on the final climb of the hilly one-day race and stayed ahead on the descent to finish more than half a minute clear.
Evenepoel completed the 227-kilometer (141-mile) course – which started and finished in the Basque city of San Sebastian – in 5 hours, 44 minutes. Greg Van Avermaet was second.
Tour de France winner Egan Bernal was dropped from the peloton midway through the race.
Julian Alaphilippe, who won this race in 2018, withdrew with around 150 kilometers to go.
TIGNES, France — The final Alpine stage of the Tour de France will be shortened to just 59 kilometers (37 miles) because of adverse weather conditions in the mountain range.
After Stage 19 was stopped because of hailstorms that caused a landslide on the route, race organizers said two of three climbs will be eliminated from Saturday’s stage.
“Due to difficult weather conditions expected … and landslides noticed, the course of the 20th stage of the Tour de France will be modified,” they said in a statement.
The stage to the ski resort of Val Thorens, the last major difficulty before the race reaches Paris on Sunday, had an initial length of 130 kilometers (81 miles).