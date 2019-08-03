Getty Images

Andy Murray, brother Jamie ousted in Citi Open doubles

Associated PressAug 3, 2019, 11:22 AM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) Andy Murray and brother Jamie were knocked out in the Citi Open doubles quarterfinals, outlasted by the third-seeded team of Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus 6-7 (3), 7-6 (6), 10-7 on Friday.

Andy Murray, the former No. 1 ranked singles player, has been limited to doubles as he recovers from hip surgery. He hasn’t said if he will attempt to play singles this year. He and Jamie had won a match tiebreaker for their first victory in Washington before falling in the same manner Friday.

In singles play, No. 3 Daniil Medvedev edged sixth-seeded Marin Cilic 6-4, 7-6 (7) to set up a semifinal meeting with Peter Gojowczyk, who continued his surprising run by upsetting No. 13 seed Kyle Edmund 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. The 122nd-ranked Gojowczyk, who lost in qualifying and only made it into the main draw when another player withdrew, has only one career title.

Jessica Pegula won an all-American women’s quarterfinal matchup with Lauren Davis, 6-2, 7-6 (2), and Russian Anna Kalinskaya beat Kristina Mladenovic of France, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Teens Gauff, McNally reach Citi Open women’s doubles final

Associated PressAug 2, 2019, 11:57 PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) Coco Gauff reached the Citi Open women’s doubles final Friday with fellow teenager Coco McNally, who also is into the singles semifinals in her first appearance in the main draw of a WTA tournament.

Gauff and McNally routed the third-seeded team of Russian Anna Kalinskaya and Miyu Kato of Japan 6-1, 6-2. The Americans will face the No. 4 seeds, American Maria Sanchez and Fanny Stollar, on Saturday.

Gauff, the 15-year-old who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon, and the 17-year-old McNally were given a wild card into the tournament. Their victory Friday came after McNally returned to the court after pulling off the latest upset in the women’s field.

She beat No. 4 seed Hsieh Su-wei 6-4, 6-3, leaving no seeded players remaining in the women’s final four. McNally will play Italy’s Camila Giorgi in the semifinals. Giorgi beat Zarina Diyas 6-3, 6-2.

In singles, top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece swept past No. 10 seed Benoit Paire 7-5, 6-0. He will face Nick Kyrgios – with whom he played doubles in the tournament – after the Australian beat Norbert Gombos of Slovakia 6-3, 6-3.

17-year-old Caty McNally reaches Citi Open quarterfinals

Associated PressAug 1, 2019, 11:54 PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) Teenage qualifier Caty McNally has reached the quarterfinals of the Citi Open.

The 17-year-old beat fellow American 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 on Thursday. McNally hadn’t won a main draw WTA match until this week.

The women’s field has opened up after top-seeded Sloane Stephens and Wimbledon breakout star Coco Gauff were knocked out. Also Thursday, Italy’s Camila Giorgi rallied to beat Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

On the men’s side, sixth-seeded Marin Cilic topped ninth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-4 and could next face Nick Kyrgios. Britain’s Kyle Edmund came back to beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to move on.

Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas can book his spot in the quarterfinals by beating Jordan Thompson later Thursday night. Fifth-seeded American John Isner is in action against Benoit Paire.

