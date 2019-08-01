Andy Murray, brother Jamie advance in doubles at Citi Open

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

WASHINGTON (AP) Brothers Andy and Jamie Murray have advanced in doubles at the Citi Open.

The Scottish Murray brothers beat France’s Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-4, 6-7(7), 10-5 on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals. They rallied to win on their fourth match point.

Former No. 1-ranked Andy Murray and his brother, who was once ranked No. 1 in doubles, are teaming up for the first time since 2016. The field at the Citi Open features the top 10 doubles players in the world.

In singles action, fifth-seeded John Isner beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-4, and eighth-seeded Milos Raonic defeated American qualifier Tim Smyczek 6-1, 6-4. Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas faces wild card Tommy Paul under the lights on stadium court.

On the women’s side, No. 3 seed Sofia Kenin was upset by fellow American Lauren Davis, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, and Jessica Pegula beat Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-4, 6-1. Kenin’s exit followed a stunning Tuesday when top-seeded Sloane Stephens and Wimbledon star Coco Gauff were knocked out of the tournament.

