17-year-old Caty McNally reaches Citi Open quarterfinals

WASHINGTON (AP) Teenage qualifier Caty McNally has reached the quarterfinals of the Citi Open.

The 17-year-old beat fellow American 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 on Thursday. McNally hadn’t won a main draw WTA match until this week.

The women’s field has opened up after top-seeded Sloane Stephens and Wimbledon breakout star Coco Gauff were knocked out. Also Thursday, Italy’s Camila Giorgi rallied to beat Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

On the men’s side, sixth-seeded Marin Cilic topped ninth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-4 and could next face Nick Kyrgios. Britain’s Kyle Edmund came back to beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to move on.

Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas can book his spot in the quarterfinals by beating Jordan Thompson later Thursday night. Fifth-seeded American John Isner is in action against Benoit Paire.

