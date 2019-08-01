17-year-old Caty McNally reaches Citi Open quarterfinals

WASHINGTON (AP) Teenage qualifier Caty McNally has reached the quarterfinals of the Citi Open.
The 17-year-old beat fellow American 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 on Thursday. McNally hadn’t won a main draw WTA match until this week.
The women’s field has opened up after top-seeded Sloane Stephens and Wimbledon breakout star Coco Gauff were knocked out. Also Thursday, Italy’s Camila Giorgi rallied to beat Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
On the men’s side, sixth-seeded Marin Cilic topped ninth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-4 and could next face Nick Kyrgios. Britain’s Kyle Edmund came back to beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to move on.
Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas can book his spot in the quarterfinals by beating Jordan Thompson later Thursday night. Fifth-seeded American John Isner is in action against Benoit Paire.
WASHINGTON (AP) Brothers Andy and Jamie Murray have advanced in doubles at the Citi Open.
The Scottish Murray brothers beat France’s Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-4, 6-7(7), 10-5 on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals. They rallied to win on their fourth match point.
Former No. 1-ranked Andy Murray and his brother, who was once ranked No. 1 in doubles, are teaming up for the first time since 2016. The field at the Citi Open features the top 10 doubles players in the world.
In singles action, fifth-seeded John Isner beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-4, and eighth-seeded Milos Raonic defeated American qualifier Tim Smyczek 6-1, 6-4. Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas faces wild card Tommy Paul under the lights on stadium court.
On the women’s side, No. 3 seed Sofia Kenin was upset by fellow American Lauren Davis, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, and Jessica Pegula beat Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-4, 6-1. Kenin’s exit followed a stunning Tuesday when top-seeded Sloane Stephens and Wimbledon star Coco Gauff were knocked out of the tournament.
WASHINGTON — Top-seeded Sloane Stephens has been upset in straight sets in the first round of the Citi Open.
Rebecca Peterson beat Stephens 6-2, 7-5 on Tuesday at the hard-court tournament that serves as a tune-up for the U.S. Open. Stephens was coming off a third-round loss at Wimbledon.
Stephens is ranked eighth and Peterson is 70th. Stephens won the Citi Open in 2015 and reached the 2017 doubles final. Peterson, from Sweden, will face American Sachia Vickery or Italian Camila Giorgi in the second round.
In other action in Washington, eighth-seeded Monica Puig of Puerto Rico defeated American Allie Kiick 6-4, 6-2. Coco Gauff, the 15-year-old who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and got into the Citi Open as a qualifier, faces Zarina Diyas later Tuesday.
In the men’s draw, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga faces second-seeded Karen Khachanov.