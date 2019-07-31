3rd horse fatality occurs at Del Mar during training

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) A third horse has died during training at Del Mar, including the second trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert.
A track spokesman confirmed the death of Bowl of Soul, a 3-year-old filly trained by Baffert. She broke down Monday after an injury to her right hind fetlock and was euthanized. Jockey Joe Talamo, her regular rider, was aboard.
Bowl of Soul won her first race at Santa Anita on May 27 and was second in another on June 23.
The first two deaths at Del Mar occurred July 18, a day after the track north of San Diego opened its summer meet.
Charge A Bunch, trained by Carla Gaines, threw rider Geovanni Franco, turned sharply and collided with Carson Valley, trained by Baffert. Carson Valley’s rider, jockey Assael Espinoza, was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Franco was not injured.
Baffert said it was a freak accident beyond anyone’s control and that both horses were killed on impact.
The deaths at Del Mar follow 30 fatalities at Santa Anita from Dec. 26 to June 23 that prompted calls for increased safety measures.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Tax took the lead at the top of the stretch and held off a late charge by favored Tacitus to win the $600,000 Jim Dandy Stakes on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course.
The Grade II test for 3-year-olds at 1 1/8 miles featured two of the top horses from the Triple Crown – Tacitus and War of Will – but Tax, with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. aboard, took advantage of a tough start by Tacitus to win by three-quartersof a length.
The gelded 3-year-old son of Arch, Tax paid $11.00, $4.30 and $2.90. Tacitus returned $2.80 and $2.30, and Global Campaign paid $3.20 to show.
War of Will led early but faded to fifth in the six-horse field.
The Jim Dandy victory for Tax came one week after Maximum Security, the disqualified first-place finisher in the Kentucky Derby, won the Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park to zoom to the top of the 3-year-old division.
OCEANPORT, N.J. — Monmouth Park is making amends to fans for the hot and troubled day last weekend that forced the cancellation of six races and a more than four-hour delay of six stakes races on the $1 million Haskell Invitational card.
The New Jersey track announced Saturday it will hold a fan appreciation day Aug. 17. There will be free admission and parking and food specials throughout the day, complementing a racing card headlined by the Grade 3 Monmouth Oaks.
The Haskell is the highlight of the Monmouth season. In the abbreviated eight-race program, Maximum Security – who was disqualified in the Kentucky Derby after crossing the finish line first – scored a 1\-length victory over Mucho Gusto in the Grade 1 event.
Most of the announced crowd of 25,173 left the track shortly after the delay was announced about 1:30 p.m. The National Weather Service said there was a heat index value reaching 107.
“We want our fans to know that we truly appreciate their patience during a difficult day as well as their continued support of Monmouth Park,” said Dennis Drazin, chairman and CEO of Darby Development LLC, operators of Monmouth Park. “This is our small way of expressing our appreciation and saying thank you once again to all of our customers.”