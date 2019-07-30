Peterson upsets top seed Stephens in 1st round at Citi Open

WASHINGTON (AP) Top-seeded Sloane Stephens has been upset in straight sets in the first round of the Citi Open.
Rebecca Peterson beat Stephens 6-2, 7-5 on Tuesday at the hard-court tournament that serves as a tune-up for the U.S. Open. Stephens was coming off a third-round loss at Wimbledon.
Stephens is ranked eighth and Peterson is 70th. Stephens won the Citi Open in 2015 and reached the 2017 doubles final. Peterson, from Sweden, will face American Sachia Vickery or Italian Camila Giorgi in the second round.
In other action in Washington, eighth-seeded Monica Puig of Puerto Rico defeated American Allie Kiick 6-4, 6-2. Coco Gauff, the 15-year-old who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and got into the Citi Open as a qualifier, faces Zarina Diyas later Tuesday.
In the men’s draw, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga faces second-seeded Karen Khachanov.
MONTREAL — Rafael Nadal is the top seed for the upcoming men’s Rogers Cup in Montreal, while Ash Barty is the top seed for the women’s event in Toronto.
Nadal is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 2 and will be only member of the men’s Big Three to play in Toronto. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic withdrew from the tournament last week, and Roger Federer pulled out shortly after he lost to Djokovic in five grueling sets in the Wimbledon final.
That leaves No. 4 Dominic Thiem of Austria as the second seed.
Nadal, of Spain, is a four-time Rogers Cup champion, including last year in Toronto.
Barty will be competing for the second time since she reached No. 1, following her fourth-round loss at Wimbledon. The Australian has three titles this year, including her first Grand Slam at the French Open.
Naomi Osaka of Japan will be the No. 2 seed in Toronto, followed by Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic.
Tennis Canada announced the top seeds on Monday for both events. The main draw for each will begin on Aug. 5.
WASHINGTON — Coco Gauff has moved on in qualifying for the Citi Open.
Gauff beat Maegan Manasse 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of the qualification tournament Saturday. She must beat Hiroko Kuwata of Japan on Sunday to qualify for the main draw of the tournament.
Kuwata, ranked 265th in the world, rallied to beat American Maria Sanchez 4-6, 7-5, 6-0.
The 15-year-old American was the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon earlier this summer. She beat Venus Williams on the way to reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon before losing to eventual champion Simona Halep.
Gauff ranked 313th in the world before Wimbledon and is now 143rd and the top seed in Citi Open qualifying.