Nadal, Barty are top seeds for Rogers Cup

MONTREAL — Rafael Nadal is the top seed for the upcoming men’s Rogers Cup in Montreal, while Ash Barty is the top seed for the women’s event in Toronto.
Nadal is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 2 and will be only member of the men’s Big Three to play in Toronto. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic withdrew from the tournament last week, and Roger Federer pulled out shortly after he lost to Djokovic in five grueling sets in the Wimbledon final.
That leaves No. 4 Dominic Thiem of Austria as the second seed.
Nadal, of Spain, is a four-time Rogers Cup champion, including last year in Toronto.
Barty will be competing for the second time since she reached No. 1, following her fourth-round loss at Wimbledon. The Australian has three titles this year, including her first Grand Slam at the French Open.
Naomi Osaka of Japan will be the No. 2 seed in Toronto, followed by Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic.
Tennis Canada announced the top seeds on Monday for both events. The main draw for each will begin on Aug. 5.
WASHINGTON — Coco Gauff has moved on in qualifying for the Citi Open.
Gauff beat Maegan Manasse 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of the qualification tournament Saturday. She must beat Hiroko Kuwata of Japan on Sunday to qualify for the main draw of the tournament.
Kuwata, ranked 265th in the world, rallied to beat American Maria Sanchez 4-6, 7-5, 6-0.
The 15-year-old American was the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon earlier this summer. She beat Venus Williams on the way to reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon before losing to eventual champion Simona Halep.
Gauff ranked 313th in the world before Wimbledon and is now 143rd and the top seed in Citi Open qualifying.
PALERMO, Sicily — Jil Teichmann of Switzerland beat top-seeded Kiki Bertens in straight sets to win the Palermo Ladies Open on Sunday.
The eighth-seeded Swiss triumphed 7-6 (3), 6-2 to clinch her second WTA Tour title after winning the Prague Open in May.
Bertens was let down by her serve as the Dutch player double-faulted five times and won 55% of her first-serve points compared to Teichmann’s 65%.
The clay-court event is marking its return to the WTA tour after a five-year absence.