Teichmann beats top-seeded Bertens to win Palermo Open

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PALERMO, Sicily — Jil Teichmann of Switzerland beat top-seeded Kiki Bertens in straight sets to win the Palermo Ladies Open on Sunday.

The eighth-seeded Swiss triumphed 7-6 (3), 6-2 to clinch her second WTA Tour title after winning the Prague Open in May.

Bertens was let down by her serve as the Dutch player double-faulted five times and won 55% of her first-serve points compared to Teichmann’s 65%.

The clay-court event is marking its return to the WTA tour after a five-year absence.