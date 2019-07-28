Teichmann beats top-seeded Bertens to win Palermo Open

PALERMO, Sicily — Jil Teichmann of Switzerland beat top-seeded Kiki Bertens in straight sets to win the Palermo Ladies Open on Sunday.
The eighth-seeded Swiss triumphed 7-6 (3), 6-2 to clinch her second WTA Tour title after winning the Prague Open in May.
Bertens was let down by her serve as the Dutch player double-faulted five times and won 55% of her first-serve points compared to Teichmann’s 65%.
The clay-court event is marking its return to the WTA tour after a five-year absence.
WASHINGTON — Coco Gauff has moved on in qualifying for the Citi Open.
Gauff beat Maegan Manasse 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of the qualification tournament Saturday. She must beat Hiroko Kuwata of Japan on Sunday to qualify for the main draw of the tournament.
Kuwata, ranked 265th in the world, rallied to beat American Maria Sanchez 4-6, 7-5, 6-0.
The 15-year-old American was the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon earlier this summer. She beat Venus Williams on the way to reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon before losing to eventual champion Simona Halep.
Gauff ranked 313th in the world before Wimbledon and is now 143rd and the top seed in Citi Open qualifying.
PALERMO, Sicily — Top-seeded Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands beat Paula Badosa 6-1, 7-5 Saturday to reach the final of the Palermo Ladies Open.
It was the 21-year-old Badosa’s first WTA semifinal.
Eighth-seeded Jil Teichmann of Switzerland eased past Liudmila Samsonova 6-3, 6-1 in the other semifinal.
