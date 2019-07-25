Visa issues knock Russia’s Kuznetsova out of Citi Open

WASHINGTON (AP) Defending champion Svetlana Kuznetsova has pulled out of the Citi Open because of visa issues.
The 34-year-old Russian announced the problem on Twitter on Thursday and apologized to fans for not being able to make it to the U.S. Open tuneup.
Kuznetsova won the U.S. Open in 2004 and French Open in 2009. The 2018 Citi Open is one of her 16 career WTA titles.
Kuznetsova tweeted that she “never had issues like this in my life” and eventually hopes to get a visa and play some tournaments on the U.S. swing.
MONTREAL (AP) Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Rogers Cup.
The Wimbledon winner this month for his 16th Grand Slam title, Djokovic is a four-time champion in the event that rotates between Montreal and Toronto, winning in Montreal in 2007 and 2011.
“I’m sorry to announce that I decided to pull out of Rogers Cup,” Djokovic said Thursday in a statement. “With the support of my team, I have decided to give my body longer rest and recovery time before coming back again to play. I love Canada and I have many friends there that always make me feel like I’m at home and I’m looking forward to coming back again to play in front of all of you in Montreal.”
With Djokovic out, Rafael Nadal will be the top seed in the event that opens Aug. 2 at IGA Stadium. Nadal won last year in Toronto. Roger Federer pulled out two weeks ago.
HAMBURG, Germany (AP) Second-seeded Alexander Zverev pleased his home crowd by beating Federico Delbonis on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open.
Zverev rallied from 3-0 down in the second set to defeat the Argentine 6-4, 7-6 (2).
Delbonis had hoped to take it to a third set after breaking to love when Zverev was serving for the match but the German went on to win the tiebreaker.
Zverev is playing at his home ATP 500 tournament for the first time since 2016, when he exited in the first round.
He will next meet Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic who hit 12 aces in a 6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-1 win over 2016 champion Martin Klizan.
Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain is also through after a 6-1, 7-6 (4) win over seventh-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff. He will face either third-seeded Fabio Fognini or Rudolf Molleker in the quarterfinals.
