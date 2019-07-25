Top-ranked Novak Djokovic withdraws from Rogers Cup

MONTREAL (AP) Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Rogers Cup.
The Wimbledon winner this month for his 16th Grand Slam title, Djokovic is a four-time champion in the event that rotates between Montreal and Toronto, winning in Montreal in 2007 and 2011.
“I’m sorry to announce that I decided to pull out of Rogers Cup,” Djokovic said Thursday in a statement. “With the support of my team, I have decided to give my body longer rest and recovery time before coming back again to play. I love Canada and I have many friends there that always make me feel like I’m at home and I’m looking forward to coming back again to play in front of all of you in Montreal.”
With Djokovic out, Rafael Nadal will be the top seed in the event that opens Aug. 2 at IGA Stadium. Nadal won last year in Toronto. Roger Federer pulled out two weeks ago.
HAMBURG, Germany (AP) Second-seeded Alexander Zverev pleased his home crowd by beating Federico Delbonis on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open.
Zverev rallied from 3-0 down in the second set to defeat the Argentine 6-4, 7-6 (2).
Delbonis had hoped to take it to a third set after breaking to love when Zverev was serving for the match but the German went on to win the tiebreaker.
Zverev is playing at his home ATP 500 tournament for the first time since 2016, when he exited in the first round.
He will next meet Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic who hit 12 aces in a 6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-1 win over 2016 champion Martin Klizan.
Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain is also through after a 6-1, 7-6 (4) win over seventh-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff. He will face either third-seeded Fabio Fognini or Rudolf Molleker in the quarterfinals.
—
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
LONDON — Andy Murray will team up with brother Jamie to play doubles at the Citi Open in Washington as he continues his comeback from hip surgery.
Murray posted a video on Twitter confirming he will partner with Jamie in the tournament, which starts Saturday.
The former No. 1-ranked singles player has been limited to doubles since having a hip operation in January. He teamed up with Pierre-Hugues Herbert in men’s doubles at Wimbledon and also played mixed doubles with Serena Williams.
Murray says he is “obviously very excited to be back on the court with (Jamie),” but didn’t disclose whether he’ll play at the U.S. Open, where he won the first of his three Grand Slam singles titles in 2012.
Murray says he is “hoping to have a good summer over in the States, keep progressing physically and hopefully get back on the singles courts soon.”