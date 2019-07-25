Kuznetsova knocked out of Citi Open due to visa issues

WASHINGTON — Defending champion Svetlana Kuznetsova has pulled out of the Citi Open because of visa issues.
The 34-year-old Russian announced the problem on Twitter on Thursday and apologized to fans for not being able to make it to the U.S. Open tuneup.
Kuznetsova won the U.S. Open in 2004 and French Open in 2009. The 2018 Citi Open is one of her 16 career WTA titles.
Kuznetsova tweeted that she “never had issues like this in my life” and eventually hopes to get a visa and play some tournaments on the U.S. swing.
HAMBURG, Germany — Top-seeded Dominic Thiem was upset by Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open, losing 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) Friday.
Rublev, who beat a top-10 player for only the second time, recovered from two breaks in the first set to eliminate the two-time French Open finalist.
The 78th-ranked Rublev will next face either third-seeded Fabio Fognini or Pablo Carreno Busta.
Defending champion Nikoloz Basilashvili also advanced, beating Hugo Dellien 6-2, 6-3. The fourth-seeded Georgian will next face either second-seeded Alexander Zverev or Filip Krajinovic.
MONTREAL — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Rogers Cup.
The Wimbledon winner this month for his 16th Grand Slam title, Djokovic is a four-time champion in the event that rotates between Montreal and Toronto, winning in Montreal in 2007 and 2011.
“I’m sorry to announce that I decided to pull out of Rogers Cup,” Djokovic said Thursday in a statement. “With the support of my team, I have decided to give my body longer rest and recovery time before coming back again to play. I love Canada and I have many friends there that always make me feel like I’m at home and I’m looking forward to coming back again to play in front of all of you in Montreal.”
With Djokovic out, Rafael Nadal will be the top seed in the event that opens Aug. 2 at IGA Stadium. Nadal won last year in Toronto. Roger Federer pulled out two weeks ago.