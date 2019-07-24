Thiem beats Cuevas to reach second round in Hamburg

HAMBURG, Germany — French Open finalist Dominic Thiem beat Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 7-6 (3) Tuesday to reach the second round of the Hamburg European Open.
The top-seeded Thiem broke Cuevas in the Uruguayan’s first service game of each set, but struggled to press his advantage before closing out the match in 1 hour 42 minutes.
It was Thiem’s 250th career tour-level win and set up a second-round meeting with Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics.
Also, fourth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili beat qualifier Hugo Dellien 6-4, 6-3 in just over an hour, and will next face Juan Ignacio Londero.
Seventh-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff had 10 aces as he eased past Thiago Monteiro 6-1, 6-3.
LONDON — Andy Murray will team up with brother Jamie to play doubles at the Citi Open in Washington as he continues his comeback from hip surgery.
Murray posted a video on Twitter confirming he will partner with Jamie in the tournament, which starts Saturday.
The former No. 1-ranked singles player has been limited to doubles since having a hip operation in January. He teamed up with Pierre-Hugues Herbert in men’s doubles at Wimbledon and also played mixed doubles with Serena Williams.
Murray says he is “obviously very excited to be back on the court with (Jamie),” but didn’t disclose whether he’ll play at the U.S. Open, where he won the first of his three Grand Slam singles titles in 2012.
Murray says he is “hoping to have a good summer over in the States, keep progressing physically and hopefully get back on the singles courts soon.”
HAMBURG, Germany — Top-seeded Dominic Thiem eased past Marton Fucsovics of Hungary in straight sets on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open.
Fucsovics managed to save nine of 12 break points, but Thiem stepped up a gear in the second set and won 7-5, 6-1. The Austrian won eight of the nine last games, serving out the match at love.
Thiem next faces Andrey Rublev after the Russian recovered from a set down to beat Norway’s Casper Ruud 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.
Jeremy Chardy beat Richard Gasquet 7-6 (5), 7-5 in an all-French second-round match to set up a quarterfinal against either Juan Ignacio Londero or fourth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili.