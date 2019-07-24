Thiem beats Cuevas to reach 2nd round in Hamburg

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) French Open finalist Dominic Thiem beat Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 7-6 (3) Tuesday to reach the second round of the Hamburg European Open.
The top-seeded Thiem broke Cuevas in the Uruguayan’s first service game of each set, but struggled to press his advantage before closing out the match in 1 hour 42 minutes.
It was Thiem’s 250th career tour-level win and set up a second-round meeting with Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics.
Also, fourth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili beat qualifier Hugo Dellien 6-4, 6-3 in just over an hour, and will next face Juan Ignacio Londero.
Seventh-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff had 10 aces as he eased past Thiago Monteiro 6-1, 6-3.
PALERMO, Sicily (AP) Top-seeded Kiki Bertens rolled to a 6-0, 6-1 win over Ekaterine Gorgodze in the opening round of the Palermo Ladies Open on Tuesday.
Italian wild card Sara Errani, a two-time champion and two-time runner-up in Palermo, was beaten by Hungarian qualifier Fanny Stollar 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.
Also, Jasmine Paolini eliminated sixth-seeded Laura Siegemund; eighth-seeded Jil Teichmann defeated Daria Gavrilova 7-6 (3), 7-5; and Irina-Camelia Begu beat Croatian qualifier Tereza Mrdeza 7-5, 6-2.
The clay-court event is marking its return to the WTA Tour after a five-year absence.
HAMBURG, Germany (AP) Jeremy Chardy needed five match points to beat fellow Frenchman Benoit Paire and reach the second round of the Hamburg European Open on Monday.
Chardy finally converted match point to win 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-3 against Paire, who at 28th in the world is ranked 49 places higher. The fifth-seeded Paire struggled on serve in the deciding set, racking up six double faults and only one ace.
Chardy next plays either fellow Frenchman Richard Gasquet or Indian qualifier Sumit Nagal.
Eighth-seeded Christian Garin had reached the final in three of his last seven clay-court tournaments but was beaten 6-4, 7-6 (5) by Andrey Rublev.
Marton Fucsovics defeated German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 6-0, and Martin Klizan dismissed wild card Daniel Altmaier 6-2, 6-2.
—
