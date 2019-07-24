Thiem beats Cuevas to reach 2nd round in Hamburg

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) French Open finalist Dominic Thiem beat Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 7-6 (3) Tuesday to reach the second round of the Hamburg European Open.

The top-seeded Thiem broke Cuevas in the Uruguayan’s first service game of each set, but struggled to press his advantage before closing out the match in 1 hour 42 minutes.

It was Thiem’s 250th career tour-level win and set up a second-round meeting with Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics.

Also, fourth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili beat qualifier Hugo Dellien 6-4, 6-3 in just over an hour, and will next face Juan Ignacio Londero.

Seventh-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff had 10 aces as he eased past Thiago Monteiro 6-1, 6-3.