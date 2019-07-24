Kiki Bertens drops only one game in Palermo opener

PALERMO, Sicily — Top-seeded Kiki Bertens rolled to a 6-0, 6-1 win over Ekaterine Gorgodze in the opening round of the Palermo Ladies Open on Tuesday.
Italian wild card Sara Errani, a two-time champion and two-time runner-up in Palermo, was beaten by Hungarian qualifier Fanny Stollar 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.
Also, Jasmine Paolini eliminated sixth-seeded Laura Siegemund; eighth-seeded Jil Teichmann defeated Daria Gavrilova 7-6 (3), 7-5; and Irina-Camelia Begu beat Croatian qualifier Tereza Mrdeza 7-5, 6-2.
The clay-court event is marking its return to the WTA Tour after a five-year absence.
LONDON — Andy Murray will team up with brother Jamie to play doubles at the Citi Open in Washington as he continues his comeback from hip surgery.
Murray posted a video on Twitter confirming he will partner with Jamie in the tournament, which starts Saturday.
The former No. 1-ranked singles player has been limited to doubles since having a hip operation in January. He teamed up with Pierre-Hugues Herbert in men’s doubles at Wimbledon and also played mixed doubles with Serena Williams.
Murray says he is “obviously very excited to be back on the court with (Jamie),” but didn’t disclose whether he’ll play at the U.S. Open, where he won the first of his three Grand Slam singles titles in 2012.
Murray says he is “hoping to have a good summer over in the States, keep progressing physically and hopefully get back on the singles courts soon.”
HAMBURG, Germany — Top-seeded Dominic Thiem eased past Marton Fucsovics of Hungary in straight sets on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open.
Fucsovics managed to save nine of 12 break points, but Thiem stepped up a gear in the second set and won 7-5, 6-1. The Austrian won eight of the nine last games, serving out the match at love.
Thiem next faces Andrey Rublev after the Russian recovered from a set down to beat Norway’s Casper Ruud 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.
Jeremy Chardy beat Richard Gasquet 7-6 (5), 7-5 in an all-French second-round match to set up a quarterfinal against either Juan Ignacio Londero or fourth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili.