Bertens drops only 1 game in Palermo opener

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PALERMO, Sicily (AP) Top-seeded Kiki Bertens rolled to a 6-0, 6-1 win over Ekaterine Gorgodze in the opening round of the Palermo Ladies Open on Tuesday.

Italian wild card Sara Errani, a two-time champion and two-time runner-up in Palermo, was beaten by Hungarian qualifier Fanny Stollar 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

Also, Jasmine Paolini eliminated sixth-seeded Laura Siegemund; eighth-seeded Jil Teichmann defeated Daria Gavrilova 7-6 (3), 7-5; and Irina-Camelia Begu beat Croatian qualifier Tereza Mrdeza 7-5, 6-2.

The clay-court event is marking its return to the WTA Tour after a five-year absence.