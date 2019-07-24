Andy Murray will play doubles with brother Jamie in Washington

LONDON — Andy Murray will team up with brother Jamie to play doubles at the Citi Open in Washington as he continues his comeback from hip surgery.
Murray posted a video on Twitter confirming he will partner with Jamie in the tournament, which starts Saturday.
The former No. 1-ranked singles player has been limited to doubles since having a hip operation in January. He teamed up with Pierre-Hugues Herbert in men’s doubles at Wimbledon and also played mixed doubles with Serena Williams.
Murray says he is “obviously very excited to be back on the court with (Jamie),” but didn’t disclose whether he’ll play at the U.S. Open, where he won the first of his three Grand Slam singles titles in 2012.
Murray says he is “hoping to have a good summer over in the States, keep progressing physically and hopefully get back on the singles courts soon.”
HAMBURG, Germany — Top-seeded Dominic Thiem eased past Marton Fucsovics of Hungary in straight sets on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open.
Fucsovics managed to save nine of 12 break points, but Thiem stepped up a gear in the second set and won 7-5, 6-1. The Austrian won eight of the nine last games, serving out the match at love.
Thiem next faces Andrey Rublev after the Russian recovered from a set down to beat Norway’s Casper Ruud 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.
Jeremy Chardy beat Richard Gasquet 7-6 (5), 7-5 in an all-French second-round match to set up a quarterfinal against either Juan Ignacio Londero or fourth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili.
LONDON — The International Tennis Federation says Brazilian tennis player Beatriz Haddad Maia has been provisionally suspended for failing a doping test.
The ITF says the 99th-ranked Haddad Maia had traces of two banned anabolic agents known as SARMs in a doping sample provided on June 4 at the Croatia Open.
SARMs, or selective androgen receptor modulators, are synthetic drugs with similar effects to those of anabolic steroids and have become increasingly popular with weightlifters and other athletes.
The ITF says Haddad Maia’s suspension went into effect on Monday but will remain provisional until a full hearing. It did not specify the length of the suspension.
Haddad Maia upset 2017 champion Garbine Muguruza in the first round of Wimbledon this month before losing to Harriet Dart of Britain in the second round.