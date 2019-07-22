NBC Sports

Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer talks football gambling in Las Vegas with Peter King

By Peter KingJul 22, 2019, 1:32 AM EDT
Leave a comment

LAS VEGAS — James Holzhauer never was noticed, even in his adopted town of Vegas, till his magical two-month run on “Jeopardy,” when he won $2.46 million in 33 episodes. He started getting recognized in Prague, Barcelona and Lisbon because of his hot streak on the game show that’s been alive since before man walked on the moon. (True story: “Are you the Jeopardy guy?” he got asked on his European vacation in June. Several times.)

There’s a football element to Holzhauer, which is mostly why he’s in this space. He’s a big football bettor, and he’s so good at it that he’s got limits of how much he can put down on his bets at most Vegas sports books. So we talked “Jeopardy,” but we talked a lot of NFL too.

“If I had to pick a team or two to make it to the Super Bowl, win the Super Bowl, the boring answer is the Patriots and the Rams,” he told me, sitting a table away from an octogenarian couple. They were nibbling at chicken sandwiches before noon Sunday. “Everyone knows these guys are the best teams out there. But if you’re looking to invest in a futures ticket, I would say that the big thing to avoid is look away from the teams that have all the hype surrounding them. I can’t believe we live in a world where the Cleveland Browns are the most hyped team in the preseason. But I would say they’re probably the single worst bet to win the Super Bowl right now.”

Whoa.

On the show, I thought it was interesting to watch Holzhauer play the board from the bottom, making the big bets first instead of working up from easy to hard. It was cool to watch him bet absurd amounts all the time. “It’s a lot easier when it’s me doing the work than when I’m watching a player fumble away my bet at the last second,” he said. “You get the idea that money comes and goes especially in this line of work I’m in. I’m a pro sports gambler. You have winning days and you have losing days. But you know if you’ve got the right strategy, you’re going to get it in the end.

“I started taking the online tests to get on the show about 13 years ago. If they had called me that first year, honestly, I probably would’ve just been another forgettable contestant. As time went on, it kind of felt like, ‘Hey wait a minute. I only got one shot at this, maybe I need to really maximize that one shot.’ Do everything I can right. Take a little time, do my studying, know what I need to know and develop a really good game plan going in and just think, How would a gambler approach Jeopardy to maximize his winnings? That was basically how I was playing up there.”

One of the bets Holzhauer likes this year, and every recent year, is a futures bet on the two teams with the playoff byes. “If you dig deep into the numbers,” he said, “you can get an idea of which teams have the inside track at the bye weeks and the tiebreakers come into play. There are times where there’s a decent chance that two teams will end up tied for the second and third spot, but one team has the tiebreaker locked up and you don’t always see that reflected in the odds … The one seed, just by virtue of having to play only two home games, would win the conference about 35 percent of the time and make it to the Super Bowl. The two team makes it about 29 percent, and the three seed makes it like 11 percent. That’s just an enormous gap between the two and the three. At least the past five or six years, something like that, you keep seeing the one and two seeds advancing to the Super Bowl.”

One other thing: Bet on Sunday nights for the week ahead. “If they put the odds up for next week’s football games on a Sunday night, there’s not a lot of thought that goes into that,” he said. “But you give people a week to bet on this, the odds are going to be a lot more efficient.” Oh, and one other thing after that: Bet on college football. There’s not as much attention paid to those games.

Holzhauer told me about the time in his life when he was told he couldn’t do something. And damn if he didn’t sound like a undrafted rookie who’d been doubted, and then rushed for 1,000 yards or caught 80 balls. Seriously: This line coming up made Holzhauer sound like Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay, ignored in the draft and then rushing for 1,037 yards as a rookie, ninth in the league last year.

“This is kind of a thing throughout my life,” Holzhauer said. “When I was 10, I got the, You’re wasting your time studying sports statistics. When I was 20, it was, You’re wasting your time gambling, playing poker.’ When I was 24, it was, You’re wasting your time gambling on sports. Then when I was 30, it’s, You’re wasting your time studying for Jeopardy. I hope I’ve proven all these things wrong.”

Read more from Football Morning in America here

College Football Odds: Notre Dame, Georgia headline betting favorites

OddsSharkOct 11, 2018, 4:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Georgia Bulldogs are the first team in almost a decade to go into LSU’s fabled Death Valley laying more than a touchdown, but they are a reliable cover as a heavy road favorite

Georgia, with an offense led by sophomore quarterback Jake Fromm, are 8-point road favorites against the LSU Tigers with an 50.5-point total for Saturday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The line is the largest against LSU in a home game at Tiger Stadium since 2009 when they were 10-point underdogs against Tim Tebow-led Florida.

Georgia is 8-1 straight-up and 6-3 against the spread since 2014 as a road favorite of at least 7.5 points. Georgia is also 10-1 SU and 9-2 ATS in its last 11 road games against teams with winning records. However, LSU is 8-1 ATS in its last nine games against its conference. Six of the last seven games in this matchup have gone OVER, with an average combined score of 59.43.

Elsewhere this weekend, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 21-point betting favorites against the Pittsburgh Panthers with a 54-point total. The visiting team is 7-2-1 ATS in its last 10 games in this matchup. The total has gone UNDER in four of Notre Dame’s last five home games, with an average combined score of 43.2.

The Washington Huskies are 3-point road favorites against the Oregon Ducks with a 57.5-point total. Washington is 1-7 SU and 1-6-1 ATS in its last eight road games against Oregon. Oregon is 0-4 ATS in its last four home games.

The Michigan Wolverines are 9-point favorites against the Wisconsin Badgers with a 49-point total. Wisconsin is 9-1-1 ATS in its last 11 games against Michigan, according to the OddsShark College Football Database. Michigan, coming off of a decisive win at Maryland, is 1-11 ATS in its last 12 games after an ATS win. The total has gone OVER in six of Michigan’s last seven home games, with an average combined score of 55.57.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 29.5-point favorites against the Minnesota Golden Gophers with a 59.5-point total. Minnesota is 2-9 ATS in its last 11 games against its conference. The total has gone OVER in 10 of Ohio State’s last 14 games against its conference.

The Penn State Nittany Lions are 13.5-point favorites against the Michigan State Spartans with a 53-point total. Michigan State is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 road games. The total has gone OVER in 16 of Michigan State’s last 19 games against Penn State, with an average combined score of 59.16.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 28-point favorites against the Missouri Tigers with a 73.5-point total. Missouri is 11-4 ATS in its last 15 road games against teams with winning records. The total has gone OVER in seven of Missouri’s last nine games against its conference. The total has gone OVER in six of Alabama’s last seven games, with an average combined score of 68.71.

The Auburn Tigers are 15-point favorites against the Tennessee Volunteers with a 47-point total. The total has gone OVER in five of Tennessee’s last seven games against its conference. Auburn is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.

The Texas Longhorns are 14-point favorites against the Baylor Bears with a 60.5-point total. Baylor is 4-1 ATS in its last five road games against Texas. Texas is coming off a dramatic win against rival Oklahoma but is 1-4 ATS in its last five games after an ATS win. The total has gone UNDER in Baylor’s last five games against Texas.

And the West Virginia Mountaineers are 6.5-point road favorites against the Iowa State Cyclones with a 56-point total. West Virginia is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 road games in October. Iowa State is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

College football odds: Red River Showdown in spotlight on Week 6 board

Getty Images
OddsSharkOct 2, 2018, 10:33 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Bettors will have to balance a tighter-than-usual line and a possibly tougher Texas team as the Oklahoma Sooners look for a cover in the Red River Showdown this weekend.

The Sooners, with junior quarterback Kyler Murray behind centre, are 7.5-point favorites on the college football odds against the Texas Longhorns with an 60.5-point total for Saturday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Sooners are 0-5 against the spread in the last five editions of this annual matchup at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, according to the OddsShark College Football Database, but the smallest spread in any of those games was 9.0 points. Overall, Oklahoma is 8-0 straight-up and 6-2 ATS in its last eight games within the Big 12. Texas is 5-0 ATS in its last five games in October, while the total has gone UNDER in 16 of Texas’ last 18 against its conference.

Elsewhere, the Auburn Tigers are 3-point road favorites against the Mississippi State Bulldogs with a 44.5-point total. Auburn is 6-1 SU and 5-1-1 ATS in its last seven games in October. Mississippi State is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 5.5-point road favorites against the Virginia Tech Hokies with a 53.5-point total. The total has gone OVER in eight of Notre Dame’s last 11 games on the road, with an average combined score of 62.36. Virginia Tech is 12-0 SU and 10-2 ATS in its last 12 games against Independent teams.

The Clemson Tigers are 17-point road favorites against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons with a 62-point total. Clemson is 0-4 ATS in its last four games against Wake Forest and the total has gone UNDER in seven of their last 10 matchups with an average combined score of 46.7. Wake Forest is 18-6 ATS in its last 24 home games in October.

The LSU Tigers are 2.5-point favorites against the Florida Gators with a 44-point total. LSU is 8-0 ATS in its last eight games against fellow SEC teams, while the total has gone UNDER in 15 of LSU’s last 21 conference games. Florida, whose last home game was on September 15 in Week 3, is 8-1 SU in its last nine home games after consecutive road games.

The Miami Hurricanes are 12.5-point favorites against the Florida State Seminoles with a 51-point total. Florida State is 0-9 ATS in its last nine games against its conference. Miami is 0-5 ATS in its last five home games in October. The total has gone OVER in five of Miami’s last six games, with an average combined score of 60.5.

The Texas A&M Aggies are 5.5-point favorites against the Kentucky Wildcats with a 51-point total. Kentucky is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games on the road, while the total has gone UNDER in Kentucky’s last six games on the road in October. Texas A&M is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games in October.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 25-point favorites against the Indiana Hoosiers with a 62.5-point total. Indiana is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games against Ohio State. The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Ohio State’s last 15 home games against teams with winning records.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are heavy 35-point road favorites against the Arkansas Razorbacks with a 61-point total. The total has gone OVER in five of Alabama’s last six games, with an average combined score of 64.17. Arkansas is 2-7-1 ATS in its last 10 home games.

And the Stanford Cardinal are 5-point favorites against the Utah Utes with a 46.5-point total. Utah is 12-1 ATS in its last 13 games on the road against teams with winning records. Stanford is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.