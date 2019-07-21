AP Photo

Ferro beats Cornet to win Lausanne final

Associated PressJul 21, 2019, 1:26 PM EDT
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Fiona Ferro beat her friend and French club teammate Alize Cornet 6-1, 2-6, 6-1 in the Ladies Open Lausanne final on Sunday to win her first WTA singles title.

The 98th-ranked Ferro plays for the same club in Nice as No. 48 Cornet, who described her as “like my little sister on the tour.”

Ferro clinched the title with her seventh break of serve from nine chances when Cornet sent a forehand long.

Third-seeded Cornet was the defending champion, though the clay-court event was played last year in the ski resort of Gstaad.

The 22-year-old Ferro was playing her first final on tour, while Cornet dropped to a career record of 6-7 in title matches.

Li Na becomes first Asian-born player to receive Hall of Fame induction

AP Photo
Associated PressJul 21, 2019, 1:29 PM EDT
NEWPORT, R.I. — Li Na has broken new ground at the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

The 37-year-old former Chinese star on Saturday became the first Asian-born player to be inducted.

She was enshrined along with Mary Pierce of France and Russian Yevgeny Kafelnikov during a lengthy on-court ceremony that followed the Hall of Fame Open semifinals and stretched from sunset into nighttime, forcing grounds’ crew members to scramble and bring in smaller spotlights.

Li became the first Asian to win a Grand Slam tournament, capturing the 2011 French Open in a final that was watched by an estimated 116 million people in her country.

“I did not (know) before I came to the court or it would have made me more nervous,” she said during a mid-afternoon news conference.

“I started (at) about 8 years old, but I hated tennis,” she told the crowd that was sitting in near darkness. “Not bad, at least I’m standing here right now.”

She also captured the 2014 Australian Open after being runner-up twice.

Both semifinal matches Saturday went three sets, prompting the late ceremony for the trio of two-time Grand Slam singles champions.

“The goal is only as worth as the effect required to achieve it,” said Pierce, fighting back tears at the start of her 29-minute speech.

The 45-year-old Kafelnikov was described on his plaque as “one of the most dominant Russian Players of his generation.” He captured the 1996 French Open and three years later won the Australian.

“I know now what it is to be a Hall of Famer,” he told the crowd. “I will carry that responsibility for the rest of my life, and hopefully I won’t disappoint you.”

Predominately a baseline player who reached No. 1 in the world in 2002, he won a gold medal at the 2000 Olympics and helped Russia win the Davis Cup in 2002.

“It means that I did it because of hard work,” he said. “All my success came because I did work hard.”

Walking into the Hall a day before his induction, Kafelnikov was taken back.

“I was really stunned when I was walking upstairs for the first time to see the museum,” he said. “From the tennis records, to the cups, to medals from the Olympics. I cannot describe how emotional I was.”

Pierce, 44, lived her dream by playing the French Open. She did more than that, winning it in 2000. She also captured the Australian five years earlier.

“It was my dream in tennis to hopefully play the French Open after watching it as a young girl on TV,” she said. “Then to actually win it was my dream come true.”

Pierce said she played her final match against Li at the 2006 U.S. Open.

“Look where we are today,” she said, looking at Li, seated to her right.

John Isner advances to final on Newport’s hot grass courts

Getty Images
Associated PressJul 20, 2019, 10:07 PM EDT
NEWPORT, R.I. — Top-seeded John Isner overcame extremely hot conditions and a first-set tiebreaker loss to beat fourth-seeded Ugo Humbert of France 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-3 on Saturday and advance to the Hall of Fame Open final.

The 34-year-old American will face Alexander Bublik, a 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4 winner over Marcel Granollers of Spain. The 22-year-old Bublik, from Kazakhstan, reached his first career ATP final.

The matches were played before induction ceremonies for the 2019 class of Li Na from China, Mary Pierce of France, and Russian Yevgeny Kafelnikov.

Playing in a feel-like temperature in the 90s, Isner, ranked 15th in the world coming into the week, broke in the second game of the final set – the first break of the match – en route to his fourth final on Newport’s grass courts. He won in 2011, `12 and ’17.

“The length of the match is fine. That’s what happens, especially with matches like mine,” the big-serving Isner said. “It’s really hot and humid and takes a lot (out) of you. To be honest, I don’t feel really great right now.”

Isner is into his 28th ATP final.

In a match that lasted 2 hours, 44 minutes, started in sunshine and ended with shadows creeping nearly halfway across the court, Isner had two aces in the final game to go up 40-0.

He hit a forehand winner at the net and pumped his fist when it ended.

Isner hit a forehand winner down the line to win the second-set tiebreaker and force the deciding set.

“That was a big shot,” he said. “I always say when I win the second set, I’m going to win the match.”

Bublik broke in the fifth game of the final set to take control of his match.

Just before he closed it out, an elderly female fan, seated courtside in the sun, was carried out on a chair by two men with ushers helping. The feel-like temperature at the time was in the upper 90s with the sun beating down on the court and some spectators.

“It’s hot,” said Bublik when asked about the conditions during a post-match interview on the court. “I’m just glad I won a match.”

The stadium seating and courtside seats – both located in the sun and usually at least about three-quarters full on induction day – had less than a hundred people seated for both semifinals.