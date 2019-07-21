Getty Images

3-time Grand Slam doubles winner Peter McNamara dies at 64

Associated PressJul 21, 2019, 10:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) Peter McNamara, an Australian tennis player who won three Grand Slam doubles titles and reached a highest singles ranking of No. 7, has died. He was 64.

His death at his home in Germany from prostate cancer was confirmed by David Law, a family friend and tennis commentator, on behalf of McNamara’s wife Petra.

McNamara formed a successful partnership with compatriot Paul McNamee to win the Wimbledon doubles title in 1980 and 1982 and the Australian Open title in 1979.

The right-hander also won five singles titles, reaching the Australian Open singles semifinals in 1980, the Wimbledon quarterfinals in 1981 and the last eight at the 1982 French Open.

After his retirement in 1987 McNamara became a successful coach, working with Mark Philippoussis, Grigor Dimitrov and more recently rising women’s star Wang Qiang of China.

Li Na becomes first Asian-born player to receive Hall of Fame induction

AP Photo
Associated PressJul 21, 2019, 1:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NEWPORT, R.I. — Li Na has broken new ground at the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

The 37-year-old former Chinese star on Saturday became the first Asian-born player to be inducted.

She was enshrined along with Mary Pierce of France and Russian Yevgeny Kafelnikov during a lengthy on-court ceremony that followed the Hall of Fame Open semifinals and stretched from sunset into nighttime, forcing grounds’ crew members to scramble and bring in smaller spotlights.

Li became the first Asian to win a Grand Slam tournament, capturing the 2011 French Open in a final that was watched by an estimated 116 million people in her country.

“I did not (know) before I came to the court or it would have made me more nervous,” she said during a mid-afternoon news conference.

“I started (at) about 8 years old, but I hated tennis,” she told the crowd that was sitting in near darkness. “Not bad, at least I’m standing here right now.”

She also captured the 2014 Australian Open after being runner-up twice.

Both semifinal matches Saturday went three sets, prompting the late ceremony for the trio of two-time Grand Slam singles champions.

“The goal is only as worth as the effect required to achieve it,” said Pierce, fighting back tears at the start of her 29-minute speech.

The 45-year-old Kafelnikov was described on his plaque as “one of the most dominant Russian Players of his generation.” He captured the 1996 French Open and three years later won the Australian.

“I know now what it is to be a Hall of Famer,” he told the crowd. “I will carry that responsibility for the rest of my life, and hopefully I won’t disappoint you.”

Predominately a baseline player who reached No. 1 in the world in 2002, he won a gold medal at the 2000 Olympics and helped Russia win the Davis Cup in 2002.

“It means that I did it because of hard work,” he said. “All my success came because I did work hard.”

Walking into the Hall a day before his induction, Kafelnikov was taken back.

“I was really stunned when I was walking upstairs for the first time to see the museum,” he said. “From the tennis records, to the cups, to medals from the Olympics. I cannot describe how emotional I was.”

Pierce, 44, lived her dream by playing the French Open. She did more than that, winning it in 2000. She also captured the Australian five years earlier.

“It was my dream in tennis to hopefully play the French Open after watching it as a young girl on TV,” she said. “Then to actually win it was my dream come true.”

Pierce said she played her final match against Li at the 2006 U.S. Open.

“Look where we are today,” she said, looking at Li, seated to her right.

Ferro beats Cornet to win Lausanne final

AP Photo
Associated PressJul 21, 2019, 1:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Fiona Ferro beat her friend and French club teammate Alize Cornet 6-1, 2-6, 6-1 in the Ladies Open Lausanne final on Sunday to win her first WTA singles title.

The 98th-ranked Ferro plays for the same club in Nice as No. 48 Cornet, who described her as “like my little sister on the tour.”

Ferro clinched the title with her seventh break of serve from nine chances when Cornet sent a forehand long.

Third-seeded Cornet was the defending champion, though the clay-court event was played last year in the ski resort of Gstaad.

The 22-year-old Ferro was playing her first final on tour, while Cornet dropped to a career record of 6-7 in title matches.