US tennis player Tatishvili wins appeal of French Open fine

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. tennis player Anna Tatishvili will be awarded her French Open prize money.
The Grand Slam Board reversed its decision to fine her under its first-round performance rule. Tatishvili lost to 29th-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-0, 6-1 in Paris. Her earnings of about $50,000 were docked under the rule allowing fines of first-round checks if players do not “perform to a professional standard.”
The rule, implemented in 2018, aims to deter injured players from entering tournaments to collect their full prize money and then retiring during their first match.
The board acknowledged this was the first fine in which a player completed the match. In the ruling disclosed Friday by Tatishvili’s representatives, the board said it reviewed the match, noted Sakkari’s comments and felt Tatishvili competed “professionally from the first to the very last point.”
Tatishvili was once ranked as high as No. 50. She has had ankle operations and the French Open was her first tournament since October 2017.
NEW YORK — The U.S. Open total purse this year is more than $57 million, the richest in tennis history.
The men’s and women’s singles champion will each receive $3.85 million, and the men’s and women’s doubles champion teams will get $740,000. Those are both the highest payouts in U.S. Open history.
The U.S. Tennis Association said Thursday it worked with the ATP and WTA Tours to determine specific round-by-round prize money levels, and that the payouts for each round are all Grand Slam tournament records.
The payouts start at $58,000 for the first round of singles.
The USTA adds that it will make a payment of $500,000 to each tour to support the ATP and WTA Tour player programs, including pension.
The final major of the year will be played Aug. 26 through Sept. 8.
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Venus Williams has committed to play in San Jose later this month, her second straight appearance in the event.
She will play her opening match of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in the night session July 30 after reaching the 2018 quarterfinals. The seven-time Grand Slam champion is in the field for the 15th time, though the tournament moved from Stanford to San Jose last year.
The 39-year-old Williams will be a wild-card entry in the tournament.