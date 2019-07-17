Getty Images

Maximum Security leads Haskell Invitational field

Associated PressJul 17, 2019, 11:18 PM EDT
OCEANPORT, N.J. — Maximum Security will make his second start since being disqualified in the Kentucky Derby, taking on six rivals in the $1 million Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park on Saturday.

The Jason Servis-trained colt drew the outside No. 7 post Wednesday for the 1 1/8-mile race. Luis Saez is listed to ride the 8-5 early favorite, who was the first horse to be disqualified for interference in the 145-year history of the Kentucky Derby.

While the Haskell field is small, Maximum Security will face stiff competition and a lot of speed.

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert has sent two-time Grade 3 stakes winner Mucho Gusto in from the West Coast. Baffert will be seeking his ninth win in this race.

King for a Day, who beat Maximum Security by a length here last month in the Pegasus Stakes, also is entered. Joevia, the third-place finisher in the Belmont Stakes, and Everfast, the Preakness runner-up, were entered, too, along with long shots Bethlehem Road and Spun to Run.

“No pressure,” Servis quipped after the draw.

The 3-year-old division has no clear front-runner.

In most years, the Kentucky Derby winner is at the top of the class. This year is different because of the Derby disqualification.

Long shot Country House was declared the winner of the opening jewel of the Triple Crown and has not raced since. War of Will, whom Maximum Security bothered in the Derby, won the Preakness. Sir Winston captured the Belmont.

If Maximum Security wins Saturday’s race, he will be the only 3-year-old colt with two Grade 1 victories this year, having captured the Florida Derby in March.

“There are a lot of good trainers and a lot of good horses,” Servis said. “Guys keep asking me about speed, speed, speed. We ran against 19 in the Derby. We are not going to be afraid of going against six.”

Gary and Mary West, the owners of Maximum Security, have filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Kentucky against the state Horse Racing Commission and race stewards, seeking to reverse the horse’s disqualification and to restore their share of the purse money. Both sides have asked the court for summary judgments.

Baffert, whose eight Haskell wins are the record for trainers, said Maximum Security is the class of the field. However, Mucho Gusto is coming off two impressive wins in California, including one in the Affirmed on June 16 in which he rated well and closed to win.

Mucho Gusto was made the 2-1 second choice. Regular rider Joe Talamo will break the colt from the No. 5 position.

King for a Day is the 5-2 third choice for trainer Todd Pletcher. John Velazquez will ride this time, replacing Joe Brave, who filled in for him in the Pegasus. The drawback is the colt drew the No. 1 post, which means he will probably have to go right to the lead.

Joevia has the No. 2 post for jockey Jose Lezcano. The Greg Sacco-trained colt is 10-1.

The rest of the field in post-position order with jockey and odds is:

Spun to Run, Paco Lopez, 15; Bethlehem Road, Luis Castro Rodriguez, 20; Mucho Gusto; Everfast, Julien Leparoux, 10; and Maximum Security.

Post time is scheduled for 5:47 p.m. EDT. The race will be televised by NBC.

New England’s last thoroughbred horse track winds down

Associated PressJun 28, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT
BOSTON — New England’s last thoroughbred horse track, Boston’s Suffolk Downs, is hosting its final live races this weekend, but it’s not clear what comes next for the industry, which continues to receive millions of dollars in casino tax subsidies.

Sterling Suffolk Racecourse, the company that operates the once grand, 84-year old track, has been running a handful of summertime races since losing out on its bid to build a resort casino on the property in 2014.

Two years ago, it sold the property – where the Depression-era champion Seabiscuit was discovered by the team that launched him into the limelight – to a real estate developer that plans to build apartments, condominiums and offices on the 161-acre property straddling Boston and Revere.

But Sterling Suffolk still wants to remain in the racing business and is betting on legislative approval this year to make that happen.

The company has proposed restoring the Great Barrington Fairgrounds near the New York state line while keeping its more lucrative simulcast and online betting operations in the Boston area. Current regulations don’t allow for a state-licensed race operator to split its operations this way.

The company is also seeking permission to tap into a special state fund for the horse racing industry in order to make improvements at the track. It also wants to extend the length of its racing license from one year to 10 years.

The Race Horse Development Fund is funded by gambling revenues from the state’s three casinos – Encore Boston Harbor, MGM Springfield and Plainridge Park. But under state regulations, the money must be dedicated largely to horse racing purses and benefits for industry workers. Capital projects like improving a racetrack aren’t permitted uses.

“It doesn’t do the horsemen any good if there’s money building up in that fund and they don’t have any place to run and compete for it,” Chip Tuttle, chief operating officer for Sterling Suffolk, said Friday.

Restoring the Great Barrington track would cost up to $15 million and require extending the length of the half-mile track, as well as renovating the grandstand, he said. The track, which hasn’t hosted horse races since 1998, could be ready by next fall.

“Great Barrington works because it’s a more reasonable option than starting from scratch,” Tuttle said. “But it’s not really practical for us to take on the complete refurbishment of that property unless we have a longer term license and the certainty that comes with it.”

At least one industry group opposes the idea.

The Massachusetts Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association backs a separate bill that would require licensed racing operators host at least 60 race days a year. Sterling Suffolk’s bill would require at least one race day annually and Tuttle said the company only envisions hosting a handful of race days initially at Great Barrington.

“Not until we get a full time track will we see the benefits of the horse racing industry in terms of horse breeding, farms, agriculture and open space,” said Bill Lagorio, the organization’s president. “Folks are raising horses in New York and running them in Massachusetts for a few weeks. That’s not doing anything for this state.”

Tuttle says Lagorio’s group is an “outlier” and does not represent the majority of the region’s horse owners and breeders.

Two other industry groups – New England Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association and the Massachusetts Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association – support the proposal, he noted.

The competing proposals and other bills related to the horse racing industry are being considered at a Statehouse hearing Monday.

In the meantime, casino revenues continue to accrue in the Race Horse Development Fund.

To date, nearly $56 million has been paid out — $21 million to the thoroughbred industry and another $34 million to the separate harness racing industry, according to Massachusetts Gaming Commission data.

The harness racing industry continues to run regular races at Plainridge Park’s track and has steadily spent down most of its funding. But the thoroughbred industry, which has long been anchored at Suffolk Downs, has nearly $13 million in its coffers, and growing.

Breeders’ Cup to stay at Santa Anita this year

Associated PressJun 27, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES — The Breeders’ Cup world championships will remain at Santa Anita this fall after 30 horses died during the Southern California track’s recent meet.

The Breeders’ Cup board of directors unanimously decided to keep the two-day event at the track in Arcadia for a record 10th time on Nov. 1-2. The board made its decision at a meeting Thursday in Lexington, Kentucky.

Craig Fravel, president and CEO of the Breeders’ Cup, says the ownership of Santa Anita along with other groups has made “meaningful and effective reforms” in recent months to improve safety. He says the Breeders’ Cup embraces those reforms and will devote time and energy in the coming months to further those efforts.

The 30 horse deaths occurred during Santa Anita’s winter-spring meet that began Dec. 26 and ended Sunday.