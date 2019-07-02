AP Photo

No. 1 Ashleigh Barty wins on No. 1 Court at Wimbledon

Associated PressJul 2, 2019, 1:47 PM EDT
WIMBLEDON, England — Ashleigh Barty played her first match as the No. 1 player in the world on No. 1 Court at Wimbledon, and she won.

The top-seeded Australian, who followed her victory at the French Open by winning a grass-court warm-up tournament in Birmingham, advanced to the second round at the All England Club on Tuesday by winning her 13th straight match. She beat Zheng Saisai 6-4, 6-2.

“It feels incredible,” Barty said about playing at Wimbledon as the top-ranked woman. “It’s a little bit of a bizarre feeling, to be honest. But I just try and go about my business the exact same way.

“This hallowed turf that we do get to play on is sacred, it’s beautiful. And you have to enjoy every minute.”

Defending champion Angelique Kerber also advanced, beating Tatjana Maria 6-4, 6-3 on Centre Court.

“I was really nervous, to be honest, because of course to (go) out there as the defending champion, it was really special,” Kerber said. “Walking on the Centre Court, playing there again, I mean, a lot of emotions, a lot of memories.”

Both Barty and Kerber are in the same quarter of the women’s draw, which means they could meet in the quarterfinals. Seven-time champion Serena Williams is also in that same quarter.

Garbine Muguruza, the 2017 Wimbledon champion who was also placed in that same tough quarter of the draw, didn’t make it through her first match. The 26th-seeded Spaniard lost to Brazilian qualifier Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-4, 6-4.

The combative and combustible Nick Kyrgios advanced to the second round despite winning only five points in the fourth set. The unseeded Australian beat Jordan Thompson 7-6 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (10), 0-6, 6-1.

Kyrgios took a medical timeout after the second set and a trainer came on court to examine his left side. He then won the third set in a tiebreaker – a set which took 1 hour, 16 minutes to complete.

The fourth set, however, lasted only 18 minutes as Thompson won 24 points while Kyrgios took only five.

Kyrgios could face Rafael Nadal in the next round. The Spaniard was playing Yuichi Sugita on No. 1 Court.

Eight-time champion Roger Federer lost the opening set of his opening match on Centre Court, but he quickly recovered and beat Lloyd Harris of South Africa 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

Federer, who is seeded second at the All England Club, reached the second round at Wimbledon for the 17th consecutive year.

Fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem, who lost to Rafael Nadal in the French Open final, was eliminated after losing to Sam Querrey 6-7 (4), 7-6 (1), 6-3, 6-0.

Thiem follows a pair of other top seeds out of the tournament in the first round. No. 6 Alexander Zverev and No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas lost on Monday.

Later, Williams will renew her bid for her 24th Grand Slam title and eighth at Wimbledon with a Centre Court match against Giulia Gatto-Monticone of Italy.

Williams lost in the final at the All England Club to Kerber last year.

Sam Querrey ousts Dominic Thiem at Wimbledon

Associated PressJul 2, 2019, 1:52 PM EDT
WIMBLEDON, England — Sam Querrey of the United States took the last nine games and upset No. 5 seed Dominic Thiem 6-7 (4), 7-6 (1), 6-3, 6-0 to make the French Open runner-up the third top-10 man already gone in Wimbledon’s first round.

The 65th-ranked Querrey was one point from falling into a two-set deficit while serving down 5-4 in the second. But he held on there and then took a lead by getting his initial break of the match in the third set.

Thiem has lost to Rafael Nadal in the final at Roland Garros each of the past two years. He is a lot less comfortable on grass: This was the Austrian’s third first-round exit in six appearances at Wimbledon.

He joined No. 6 seed Alexander Zverev and No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas on the sideline after they each lost a day earlier.

Querrey’s only Grand Slam semifinal appearance came at the All England Club in 2017 after a victory over defending champion Andy Murray. Querrey defeated Novak Djokovic a year earlier at Wimbledon.

Sloane Stephens avoids first-round exit at Wimbledon

Associated PressJul 2, 2019, 1:50 PM EDT
WIMBLEDON, England — Ninth-seeded Sloane Stephens avoided another first-round exit at Wimbledon.

The 2017 U.S. Open champion eliminated quarterfinalist Timea Bacsinszky 6-2, 6-4 for her first victory at the All England Club since 2016.

The American was one of four top-10 seeded women to lose in the first round last year, and also went out in her opening match in 2017. Bacsinszky reached the quarterfinals in 2015 but has now lost all three of her career meetings with Stephens.

No. 15 Wang Qiang and Barbora Strycova were also among the early winners on Day 2 of the Grand Slam tournament.

Wang beat Vera Lapko 6-2, 6-2, and Strycova defeated Lesia Tsurenko 6-3, 6-2.