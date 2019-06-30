AP Photo

Novak Djokovic different from year ago at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England — A year ago, Novak Djokovic arrived at Wimbledon in a rut.

Still working his way back from elbow surgery, still fine-tuning a new service motion, he was more than 24 months removed from his most recent Grand Slam title. His ranking had tumbled out of the top 20 for the first time in over a decade.

One fortnight later, Djokovic was all the way back to his best. When he enjoys the defending male singles champion’s honor of being the first to play at Centre Court on Monday, facing unseeded Philipp Kohlschreiber, Djokovic will be ranked No. 1 and beginning his bid for a fifth title at the All England Club.

He’ll also be seeking a 16th major championship overall, and fourth in the past five Slam tournaments.

“Quite a difference,” Djokovic said. “Coming off from the surgery, being unable to have a consistency with the results, this was a huge springboard for me, the win at Wimbledon last year. That’s what kind of gave me that push – and also a huge relief.”

“One Grand Slam,” he said, “can definitely change anyone’s career in a few weeks. Even after winning 15 Slams, I still value these tournaments very much and understand the importance they have, importance of winning them on my entire career, my confidence, my future.”

After defeating Kevin Anderson in the Wimbledon final last July, Djokovic beat Juan Martin del Potro in the U.S. Open final in September and Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final in January.

He wound up running his Grand Slam winning streak to 26 matches before losing a five-set tussle against Dominic Thiem at the French Open in early June.

So now it’s time to start a new run. Djokovic does not hide the fact that he would love to catch the only two men with more major trophies: Roger Federer with 20, and Nadal with 18.

At 32, Djokovic is the youngest member of the Big 3 that has ruled tennis for the past 15-plus years; Federer is 37, Nadal 33. They have won 53 of the last 64 Grand Slam titles, including 10 in a row.

They also have won Wimbledon in 14 of the past 16 years; Andy Murray was the champion the other two times in that span.

“Funny enough, you always think somebody takes away something from the other. Probably we have. At the same time, we also pushed each other to greater heights,” Federer said. “We definitely became better because of one another.”

He is seeded No. 2, and Nadal is No. 3, and they could meet in the semifinals. They’re on the opposite side of the draw from Djokovic, so they play their first-rounders Tuesday.

Others in Day 1 action include Venus Williams, at 39 the oldest woman in the draw, against Coco Gauff, at 15 the youngest; two-time major champion Naomi Osaka against Yulia Putintseva; Anderson against Pierre-Hugues Herbert; and 18-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime, who is seeded 21st, against 2014 Wimbledon doubles champion Vasek Pospisil in an all-Canadian matchup.

While Federer has won a men’s-record eight Wimbledon titles and owns the best grass-court winning percentage in the Open era at .874, Djokovic is building an impressive resume at the place.

The Serb has been to at least the semifinals eight of the past 12 years, and five of the last eight finals.

So what’s the most important thing he does well on grass?

“Everything,” three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka said Sunday.

“I just believe that when Novak is at his best, on any surface,” Wawrinka said, “he’s really tough to beat.”

One key to Djokovic’s success at the All England Club – and, really, anywhere – is an ability to return even the most dangerous serves. Another is his relentless, body-contorting defense. His effortless groundstrokes help, too.

Like many players, Djokovic didn’t play on grass until his late teens.

“I did struggle a little bit at the beginning, in the first couple of years of my career, on the grass,” he said, “to really understand how I need to move on the court, how I need to adjust my swing and my game in general, tactically what I need to do.”

Now he does just fine on the turf and gets to keep enjoying his ritual of plucking a few blades to shove in his mouth after winning the Wimbledon final.

He’s been busy with more than just his game in the run-up to Monday’s tournament start, though, spending 7 hours in a meeting Friday night as president of the ATP Player Council.

Djokovic has been at the center of some messy internal politics that became public, including the decision not to renew the contract of ATP chairman Chris Kermode and the resignations of four members of the council this weekend.

“I think it’s a system and a structure that keeps on failing us,” Djokovic said. “I did consider also stepping down. I think my team wants me to step down, honestly.”

‘I know how to play’: Serena says she’s ready for Wimbledon

Associated PressJun 29, 2019, 10:04 PM EDT
WIMBLEDON, England — It’s hard to know exactly what Serena Williams will be able to do over the next two weeks at the All England Club.

On the one hand, due at least in part to an injured left knee, Williams is short on matches and training time this season, factors she cited after her third-round exit June 1 at the French Open, her most recent tournament.

She has only 12 tour-level matches so far in 2019. Just four of the other 127 women in the Wimbledon field have fewer; 105 have at least twice as many.

Even Saturday – when she declared she’s “feeling better” and her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, said the 37-year-old American “doesn’t have pain anymore” – Williams let out a chuckle when she proclaimed, “I’ve had a good week and a half.”

Hardly the ideal amount of practice to try to get ready for Grand Slam competition.

And yet, on the other hand, as Williams put it with a wry smile, “I know how to play tennis.”

Yes. Yes, she does.

This is, after all, a seven-time champion and three-time runner-up, including last year, on the grass at Wimbledon, where play begins Monday. She also is the owner of 23 Grand Slam singles trophies in all, more than anyone else in the professional era and one shy of equaling Margaret Court’s record for the most in tennis history.

“She didn’t do anything, really, like what she usually does, in terms of results this year. Even in Australia, she lost quite early for her, the quarters. So she hasn’t played her best,” Mouratoglou said, before uttering a single sentence that speaks volumes: “But she’s Serena.”

“And,” he added in an interview, “the weapons she has are probably even more efficient on grass than on any other surface.”

After the French Open, and her earliest loss at any major since 2014, Williams stuck around in Paris to see doctors.

Then, as usual, she skipped all tuneup events on grass. Williams started practicing in the middle of last week, starting with about a half-hour on court on Day 1 and working her way up to a couple of hours, plus gym time, by Day 4.

“The great news is she’s pain-free now. In Roland Garros, she was in a lot of pain. The preparation was difficult because of that reason. So we were more trying to deal with the pain, rather than prepare for a Grand Slam,” Mouratoglou said. “Here, it’s different. We got rid of the pain 15 days after Roland Garros and we finally prepared the way we want to prepare. It was a bit short, but she’s doing better every day. The surface is great for her. She doesn’t have pain anymore. It’s heaven.”

Williams could get a chance to ease into things. Her first-round opponent is qualifier Giulia Gatto-Monticone of Italy, who will be making her debut in Wimbledon’s main draw. Next might come another qualifier.

Then things should get more interesting. Quickly. In the third round, Williams could face No. 18 seed Julie Goerges, her semifinal opponent a year ago. Get past her, and defending champion Angelique Kerber might be waiting. Get through that test, and No. 1 Ash Barty could be next. And that would only be to make the quarterfinals.

Indeed, that entire quarter is the bracket’s most challenging. Past Wimbledon champions Maria Sharapova and Garbine Muguruza are there, along with grass-court talents such as No. 13 Belinda Bencic, No. 22 Donna Vekic and Alison Riske.

“Everyone called it the `Death Quarter,’ so I had to look,” Vekic said. “It’s definitely a tough part of the draw.”

Mouratoglou’s take?

“It’s tough for the others,” he said. “I wouldn’t want to be in the part of the draw that Serena’s in.”

For quite some time, that’s been the thinking around tennis. Even in 2018, when Williams returned after more than a year off the tour while having a baby, she reached two Grand Slam finals.

“It’s hard for me to bet against Serena,” said 18-time major champion Chris Evert, now an ESPN commentator. “The one difference that I see in Serena is, since she’s come back, she’s been one or two steps slower than normal. I think that’s a little bit of fitness. I think it’s a little bit of match play. I think it’s a little bit of confidence. But on the grass, we also can’t forget that’s her best surface. That’s a surface that her game, with the power, with the free points on the serves, she’s the most effective. … I never think you can count her out.”

Pliskova beats Wimbledon champ Kerber in Eastbourne final

Associated PressJun 29, 2019, 1:34 PM EDT
EASTBOURNE, England — Karolina Pliskova beat Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 6-1, 6-4 in the Eastbourne final on Saturday, just two days before the grass-court Grand Slam starts in southwest London.

The No. 3-ranked Pliskova took the first set in just 31 minutes with three service breaks Saturday, and held on to an early break in the second to win the title. She fired seven aces and won 71 percent of points on her first serve.

Pliskova said the score didn’t reflect a tough match.

“I was fighting a lot and I think Angelique is one of the best grass-court players,” she said.

Pliskova didn’t drop a set all week in Eastbourne, and dropped just 19 games across five matches, including a 6-1, 6-2 demolition of fourth-ranked Kiki Bertens in the semifinals. She’s never gone further than the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Kerber hasn’t won a tournament since beating Serena Williams in last year’s Wimbledon final.

Pliskova previously won Eastbourne in 2017, a year after losing the final. Kerber has lost all three finals she has played at the Wimbledon tuneup.

Kerber starts her Wimbledon title defense against fellow German Tatjana Maria, and is in the same quarter of the draw as Williams and top-ranked Ash Barty. Pliskova starts against China’s Zhu Lin.