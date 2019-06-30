Getty Images

Howes, Winder win USA Cycling road national championships

Associated PressJun 30, 2019, 8:21 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Alex Howes won his first national championships with a deftly played chess match.

Ruth Winder won hers with brute power.

After getting dropped by breakaway companions Stephen Bassett and Neilson Powless, Howes caught back on in the closing miles Sunday, then swept to the lead on the final climb. The EF Education First rider cleanly made it through the last left-hand turn and raised his arms in victory.

Bassett came through in second and Powless rounded out the podium.

“I’ve been running after this one for a while, eight years or so,” Howes said. “I’ve been on the podium a few times and always an animator and just never there, and today we went early and just kept going and I can’t believe it paid off.”

Earlier in the day, Winder won the women’s race after a dramatic solo attack six miles from the finish, holding off hard-charging Coryn Rivera and Emma White at the finish line.

“Just keep on going, that’s all I was thinking. Just trying to motivate myself to go as hard as I could,” Winder said. “Coming across the finish line, I thought everyone was going to pass me in the last 100 meters, just coming down there because I was dying so bad. I had nothing. I sat down. And I was like, `Get up! Sprint, sprint, sprint!’ Nobody passed me and I can’t believe that I won.”

The men’s race came down to a cat-and-mouse game between the three breakaway riders.

Powless was the first to attack with about four miles to go, then Bassett – the hometown hero – countered and Howes was dropped from the group. That left the best-known rider in the trio fighting to get back with the leaders on a scorching day in Tennessee.

The Denver native finally caught back on, and it became a tactical battle among the trio.

Powless was the first to crack on the final hill, and Bassett ramped up the pace to create a gap, raising the hopes of his personal cheering section. But as he crested the final hill, Bassett looked over to see Howes pulling even, then swinging to the lead on the final downhill push.

He breezed through the final left-hand corner to claim a long-awaited national championship.

The women’s race covered just over 70 miles, but nothing was decided until riders returned to Knoxville and began making laps toward a large crowd awaiting them at the finish.

Winder’s teammate, Tayler Wiles, began to set the pace for a chase group up Sherrod Road, and Lily Williams and Shayna Powless soon joined Winder on the attack. They swept up a pair of breakaway riders and kept working together until Winder and Williams built a gap.

“It’s just really hard to get away in a breakaway in these races,” Winder said, “because everybody is watching everybody else so intently, so I tried being a little bit sneaky about my attack. I wanted to know how Tayler was, of course, but I also used it as a way to be sneaky in my attack. Because she had just gone really, really hard and everyone was just started to slow up, and I was like, `Hey, are you doing OK?’ And she’s like, `Yeah.’ And, `OK, cool. See you.”‘

Winder left Williams behind on the final climb of Sherrod Road, but she still needed to survive about six miles with a strong but reduced peloton giving frantic chase.

Wiles was there to help once again, going to the front and effectively slowing it down. Rivera finally managed to get around her and launch a sprint, but she couldn’t get Winder at the line.

“I knew I could go in the straightaways and I knew that I had a couple of corners to recover in,” said Winder, who was born in England but raised in Lafayette, California. “So just go as hard as I could, breathe in the corners, and go as hard as I could.”

McCabe, White win national criterium championships

Associated PressJun 29, 2019, 2:27 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Travis McCabe won a tight sprint to take the men’s criterium and Emma White built a big enough gap in the women’s race to win comfortably at the U.S. road national championships Friday night.

The men’s race over the twilight course in downtown Knoxville was sparked by several breakaway attempts that proved unsuccessful. And when the field came together, it was the Rally UHC Cycling team that established the pace at the front of the field with two laps to go.

The team began shedding riders on the final lap, and McCabe – who lost a close sprint to Peter Sagan during the Tour of California – made his move on the penultimate corner.

The 30-year-old McCabe, who rides for the Floyd’s Pro Cycling team of Floyd Landis, held off Eric Young and Miguel Bryon to win the stars-and-stripes jersey.

The women’s race was shaken up with five laps to go when a crash dropped defending champion Leigh Ann Ganzar from contention. Riders are given a free lap under those circumstances if it occurs earlier in the race, but the late juncture meant Ganzer’s race was over.

Sprint specialist Summer Moak and all-around standout Coryn Rivera moved to the front late in the race, but it was White who took control on the final lap. The 21-year-old, who swept the under-23 road race, time trial and criterium a year ago, put a gap into the field entering the final turn.

That allowed White to relish the victory as she crossed the finish line.

Lily Williams finished second and Kendall Ryan was third.

“We won this race two years ago with Erica (Carney),” said White, who competes for the Rally UHC Cycling team. “It’s just a special win for our team.”

The national championships conclude Sunday with the men’s and women’s road races.

Garrison, Neben win U.S. time trial cycling championships

Associated PressJun 27, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Ian Garrison knew that the heat wave in Tennessee could wreak havoc on the field at the U.S. time trial championships, particularly when riders were on their final lap.

Turns out he paced himself perfectly.

The 21-year-old from Decatur, Georgia, finished in just over 42 minutes, 58 seconds on Thursday, making up a slight deficit to Neilsen Powless over the third and final lap. Garrison’s cushion wound up being 19 seconds over Powless, while George Simpson took bronze.

“The heat was going to be a big factor because it really gets you toward the end,” said Garrison, who rides for the U.S.-based Hagens Berman Axeon team. “You feel fine at the beginning and at the end it’s so much easier to blow up in the heat.”

Also mastering the heat? Amber Neben.

She cruised to her third consecutive title in the women’s time trial, finishing two laps over the same course in 30:19 to top Chloe Dygert Owen by 36 seconds. Leah Thomas finished third.

As usual, many of the biggest names in American cycling were absent in anticipation of a possible Tour de France start. That includes two-time and defending champion Joey Rosskopf, three-time winner Taylor Phinney and time trial specialists such as Chad Haga and Brent Bookwalter.

Garrison, who finished 11th in the race against the clock a year ago, took advantage of it.

He was fourth from the end rolling out but quickly laid down a fast time, and Garrison was still in the mix when Powless and Warbasse hit the course after him.

Powless had the fastest time at the first checkpoint, nearly 10 seconds faster than Garrison, but watched his lead dwindle to 1.36 seconds by the completion of the second lap. Powless faded even more on the final lap, allowing Garrison to win his first elite national championship.

“I didn’t have a radio but they said in the car that my split was good,” Garrison said, “and then the last lap they said I was 1 seconds behind Neilson, so in my head it kind of freaked me out a bit. But I tried not to think about it too much and tried to push what I could for the last lap.”

It turned out to be enough as Garrison made a bold statement to the selectors who will begin to scrutinize results in advance of the world championships and next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

“So much of it was preparation,” Garrison said. “You just go out there and do the best you can. It’s all the work the past few months of coming out here, reconning, thinking about it. It’s trying to make sure you don’t blow up, don’t overthink it and do the best you can.”

As the reigning champion, Neben was the final rider out of the starting gate for the women’s race, and she already led Thomas by more than 20 seconds by the intermediate time check.

Not that Neben, a two-time time trial world champion, would have known.

“I don’t time trial with a radio,” she said. “My philosophy is essentially, `I’m going as hard as I can, so what can someone tell me? Go harder?’ It’s more a distraction for me.”

Neben’s second lap along the Melton Hill Reservoir near Knoxville was only slightly slower than her first, and that was more than enough to deliver her fourth national title.

“I didn’t feel very good,” said Neben, who also has eight runner-up finishes. “It’s a special day to win. It’s really hard to win. So I don’t take anything for granted.”

Owen has struggled with injuries since her breakout performance at the 2015 world championships, but she’s finally feeling healthy again. And while she had aimed for the top step of the podium, the heat combined with a malfunction of her race radio conspired against her.

“Those aren’t excuses. I did what I could with how I prepared,” she said. “Of course I’d like to be on the top step, but this is the first season in three years I’ve been injury-free. This is a goal, but the end goal is obviously the world championships and next year’s Olympics.”

The road world championships continue Friday night with the men’s and women’s criteriums through downtown Knoxville. The men’s and women’s road races take place Sunday.