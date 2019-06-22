Barty to play Goerges for Birmingham title and No. 1 spot

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) French Open champion Ashleigh Barty will play Julia Goerges for the Birmingham Classic title on Sunday, and clinch the world No. 1 spot if she wins.
Barty extended her winning streak to 11 games and secured her third final of the season with a 6-4, 6-4 win over two-time runner-up Barbora Strycova on Saturday.
Goerges defeated Croatia’s Petra Martic 6-4, 6-3 in the other semifinal.
Second-ranked Barty needs to win the grass-court tournament to overtake Naomi Osaka in the rankings on Monday. Osaka lost to Yulia Putintseva in the second round on Thursday and must wait to see if she’ll still be top heading into Wimbledon, which starts July 1.
Barty, who can become the first Australian female No. 1 in 43 years, says: “If I win, it’s a bonus. There are all things that come with it, but those things are certainly not what I’m worried about.”
HALLE, Germany (AP) Roger Federer defeated Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to reach the Halle Open semifinals for the 15th time in his last 15 appearances on Friday.
Federer, who is bidding for a tournament record-extending 10th title and a personal record 10th in a single event, saved four of the five break points he faced and converted three of his six opportunities to win in 1 hour, 53 minutes on the grass.
The Swiss great next faces French player Pierre-Hugues Herbert for the first time. The 43rd-ranked Herbert progressed after defending champion Borna Coric withdrew injured after Herbert won the first set of their quarterfinal 7-5.
David Goffin upset the second-seeded Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3) and will next face Stuttgart Open champion Matteo Berrettini. The Italian defeated the third-seeded Karen Khachanov 6-2, 7-6 (4).
