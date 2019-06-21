Getty Images

Federer reaches Halle semis for 15th time, facing Herbert

Associated PressJun 21, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT
HALLE, Germany (AP) Roger Federer defeated Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to reach the Halle Open semifinals for the 15th time in his last 15 appearances on Friday.

Federer, who is bidding for a tournament record-extending 10th title and a personal record 10th in a single event, saved four of the five break points he faced and converted three of his six opportunities to win in 1 hour, 53 minutes on the grass.

The Swiss great next faces French player Pierre-Hugues Herbert for the first time. The 43rd-ranked Herbert progressed after defending champion Borna Coric withdrew injured after Herbert won the first set of their quarterfinal 7-5.

David Goffin upset the second-seeded Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3) and will next face Stuttgart Open champion Matteo Berrettini. The Italian defeated the third-seeded Karen Khachanov 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Barty beats Venus to remain on course for No. 1 ranking

Associated PressJun 21, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) French Open champion Ashleigh Barty remains on course for the No. 1 ranking after beating seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams 6-4, 6-3 at the Birmingham Classic on Friday.

Barty hit five aces in the 85-minute quarterfinal against former No. 1 Williams and stretched her winning run to 10 matches. The Australian, currently No. 2, needs to win the tournament to overtake Naomi Osaka at the top the rankings on Monday.

Osaka lost to Yulia Putintseva in the second round on Thursday and needs to wait to see if she’ll still be top heading into Wimbledon, which starts on July 1.

Barty next faces Barbora Strycova in the semifinals. Strycova won an all-Czech clash over qualifier Kristyna Pliskova 6-2, 6-4.

Also, Petra Martic saved five match points as she defeated Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-1. The Croatian will face Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan or Julia Goerges of Germany in the semifinals.

Murray makes winning return in doubles at Queen’s Club

Associated PressJun 20, 2019, 10:33 PM EDT
LONDON — That familiar fist pump. That indomitable spirit. It was as if Andy Murray had never been away.

The three-time Grand Slam champion enjoyed a winning return to competitive tennis Thursday after five months away from the sport, combining with Feliciano Lopez to beat top-seeded Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in the doubles at the Queen’s Club.

Murray was taking the first steps of his tentative comeback from what he hopes was career-saving hip surgery 143 days ago. It was even longer ago that he was breaking down in tears at the Australian Open in January, saying he was planning to retire after Wimbledon because of the severe pain he felt on a daily basis.

Yet Murray moved well, served well and, crucially, stayed pain-free throughout the 7-6 (5), 6-3 win in front of an excitable crowd on Center Court at the grass-court event.

“It was brilliant, I enjoyed it a lot,” the former top-ranked Murray said. “I was a bit slow at the beginning but got better as the match went along. I’m really fortunate to be playing tennis again.

“I felt quite relaxed in the build-up, but we said as we were walking onto the court that we were starting to feel a bit nervous. But you need those butterflies.”

Victory was wrapped up in under 75 minutes, Murray and Lopez clicking like a veteran doubles partnership even though they had never played together, and had barely trained together.

The fact that Lopez had been compelled to issue a fierce denial of links to allegations of match-fixing in Spain a day earlier was not ideal preparation, either.

At the end of a first set that went with serve, a ferocious forehand from Murray clipped the net tape on its way past Cabal and clinched the tiebreaker. That fist pump was on display from Murray following a succession of winners in the second set.

Cabal and Farah are a slick combination but couldn’t handle what came at them, with Murray volleying like a doubles specialist.

Lopez stood back after victory was secured to allow Murray to take the applause of the crowd.

Earlier in the singles, defending champion Marin Cilic, former winner Grigor Dimitrov and 2018 Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson all lost.

Cilic and Anderson were knocked out in the second round, while Dimitrov didn’t make it past the first round having waited four days to play his opening match.

Diego Schwartzman of Argentina beat the fifth-seeded Cilic 6-4, 6-4 and Anderson, the second seed, was defeated 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 by Gilles Simon.

Dimitrov followed Anderson on Court 1 and fell 6-4, 6-4 to Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas played two matches in one day as the rain-hit event tried to catch up, and he won both against Kyle Edmund and then Jeremy Chardy. He came from behind to beat Chardy 4-6, 7-6 (0), 7-6 (4).

Outspoken Australian player Nick Kyrgios swore at officials and accused them of “rigging” his first-round match against Roberto Carballes Baena, which he won 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Kyrgios lost his second-round match a few hours later, though, 6-7(4), 7-6 (3), 7-5 to Auger-Aliassime.