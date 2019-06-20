Del Potro in doubt for Wimbledon after injury at Queen’s

LONDON — Juan Martin del Potro could be in doubt for Wimbledon after withdrawing from the Queen’s Club grass-court event because of a right knee injury on Wednesday.
The 12th-ranked Del Potro beat Denis Shaovalov 7-5, 6-4 in the first round but finished the match with pain and swelling in his right knee after slipping near the net in the eighth game of the second set.
The Argentine player underwent tests after the match, with organizers later confirming his withdrawal.
Wimbledon starts on July 1.
Milos Raonic, the sixth seed, returned from a back injury to fire down 24 aces in a 6-3, 6-2 win over Marco Cecchinato.
Rain washed out the entire day’s play on Tuesday and more showers Wednesday have prevented two first-round singles matches – Feliz Auger-Aliassime vs. Grigor Dimitrov and Nick Kyrgios vs. Roberto Carbales Baena – from starting yet.
HALLE, Germany — Defending champion Borna Coric outlasted Portuguese qualifier Joao Sousa 7-6 (4), 5-7, 7-6 (4) to reach the quarterfinals of the Halle Open on Wednesday.
Coric, who defeated Roger Federer in last year’s final, saved seven of the nine break points he faced and took his match point after a 26-shot rally to beat Sousa in just under 3 hours.
The 14th-ranked Coric next faces France’s Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who earlier defeated Ukrainian qualifier Sergiy Stakhovsky 2-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4 in their second-round match.
Karen Khachanov defeated home favorite Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 at the grass-court tournament, a warm-up for Wimbledon.
Khachanov, ranked a career-high No. 9, hit 11 aces and converted two of his seven break chances to win in 1 hour, 43 minutes. The Russian will next face an Italian, Stuttgart Open champion Matteo Berrettini or Andreas Seppi.
David Goffin defeated Radu Albot 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 and awaits the winner between the second-seeded Alexander Zverev or American Steve Johnson, who play on Thursday.
Nine-time champion Roger Federer also returns Thursday against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France. Tsonga won their only previous match on grass, at Wimbledon in 2011.
LONDON — Tennis player Feliciano Lopez has denied any wrongdoing after being linked by Spanish media to a doubles match at Wimbledon in 2017 that was allegedly fixed.
Lopez said on Wednesday at the Queen’s Club tournament in London that “I feel it is extremely important to come to you and absolutely deny any link with the events described in relations to the allegations of match fixing.”
Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial reported earlier this week that a match played by Feliciano Lopez and doubles partner Marc Lopez at Wimbledon two years ago had been mentioned in a phone conversation by a former soccer player who is being investigated as part of a match-fixing probe in Spanish soccer.
According to El Confidencial, Carlos Aranda said that he knew the Lopez pair would lose a certain match, which they did. The report does not say that the tennis players were involved or that they threw the match.
Feliciano Lopez said that he and Marc Lopez had contacted the Tennis Integrity Unit, a competition watchdog in the sport, to say they would “fully cooperate.”