Feliciano Lopez denies tennis match fix report

LONDON (AP) Tennis player Feliciano Lopez has denied any wrongdoing after being linked by Spanish media to a doubles match at Wimbledon in 2017 that was allegedly fixed.
Lopez said on Wednesday at the Queen’s Club tournament in London that “I feel it is extremely important to come to you and absolutely deny any link with the events described in relations to the allegations of match fixing.”
Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial reported earlier this week that a match played by Feliciano Lopez and doubles partner Marc Lopez at Wimbledon two years ago had been mentioned in a phone conversation by a former soccer player who is being investigated as part of a match-fixing probe in Spanish soccer.
According to El Confidencial, Carlos Aranda said that he knew the Lopez pair would lose a certain match, which they did. The report does not say that the tennis players were involved or that they threw the match.
Feliciano Lopez said that he and Marc Lopez had contacted the Tennis Integrity Unit, a competition watchdog in the sport, to say they would “fully cooperate.”
LONDON (AP) Andy Murray’s comeback has been delayed after rain washed out the entire day’s play at the Queen’s Club grass-court tournament for only the third time in 18 years on Tuesday.
Murray, who is competing in the doubles alongside Feliciano Lopez as he makes a tentative return to action five months after hip surgery, was due to play on Wednesday.
But their first-round match against top-seeded Juan Sebastian Cabal and Jean-Julian Rojer has now been put back until Thursday.
That is because Lopez’s singles match against Marton Fucsovics was one of those affected by Tuesday’s bad weather. The Spaniard is now first on Court One on Wednesday.
Queen’s Club organizers gave full refunds to spectators left frustrated by the rain.
The only previous total wash-outs at the tournament since the turn of the century was finals day in 2011, which meant Murray’s title match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was played on the Monday, and the opening day in 2012.
HALLE, Germany (AP) Roger Federer began his bid for a record-extending 10th Halle Open title with a 7-6 (1), 6-3 win over Australia’s John Millman on Tuesday, with defending champion Borna Coric also advancing.
Federer, who lost to Coric in last year’s final, hit nine aces and saved the only break point he faced to beat Millman in 1 hour, 17 minutes.
Federer next faces Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who defeated French compatriot Benoit Paire 6-4, 7-5 at the grass-court tournament.
Federer already has the best grass-court record in the Open era with 18 titles, and the 37-year-old can set a personal record with his 10th at a single event in Halle.
Federer and Tsonga played only once before on grass, with the French player coming from two sets down to win at Wimbledon in 2011.
The fourth-seeded Coric defeated Spain’s Jaume Munar 7-6 (2), 6-3 and will next face Portuguese qualifier Joao Sousa in the second round.
Italy’s Matteo Berrettini, who won the Stuttgart Open on Sunday, defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4, 6-4 for a second-round meeting with compatriot Andreas Seppi.
Seppi beat Mats Moraing 6-4 (7), 6-4.
Other winners Tuesday included Roberto Bautista Agut, David Goffin, Richard Gasquet, Sergiy Stakhovsky and Jan-Lennard Struff.