Top-ranked Osaka gets first-round win in Birmingham on grass

Associated PressJun 18, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT
BIRMINGHAM, England — A day after saying she was “not really that comfortable” playing on grass, top-ranked Naomi Osaka needed three sets to get past her first-round opponent at the Birmingham Classic on Tuesday.

Osaka lost the second set to Maria Sakkari of Greece before recovering to win 6-1, 4-6, 6-3, for only her 11th tour-level victory on grass.

“I was kind of screaming on the inside during that entire match,” Osaka said in her on-court interview. “I got lucky a little bit, I guess.”

Osaka has yet to make it past the third round at Wimbledon, which starts on July 1.

“I felt better than the two practice days,” Osaka said. “And I feel every day that I play on grass of course I’m going to learn how to play better, but for now I’m just really happy I was able to win that match.”

Osaka needs to reach the final in Birmingham to guarantee holding on to top spot in the rankings heading into Wimbledon.

“During my entire clay season, it kind of mattered and I think it showed because I was kind of stressed out the entire time,” she said. “So, now, I’m just having fun. I’m enjoying it. And I know that if I play well, then I’ll be No. 1.”

Osaka will next face Yulia Putintseva, who defeated Britain’s Harriet Dart 6-1, 6-4.

Rain washed out much of the schedule Tuesday, with second-seeded Ashleigh Barty – the newly crowned French Open champion – among those who will have to try again on Wednesday.

Julia Goerges recovered to defeat Dayana Yastremska 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 while former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko eased past Wimbledon junior champion Iga Swiatek 6-0, 6-2 and will now face Johanna Konta.

Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic set up a first tour-level meeting with her twin sister, Karolina, by defeating Viktoriya Tomova 6-3, 6-4.

Coric, Khachanov progress in Halle Open

Associated PressJun 19, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT
HALLE, Germany — Defending champion Borna Coric outlasted Portuguese qualifier Joao Sousa 7-6 (4), 5-7, 7-6 (4) to reach the quarterfinals of the Halle Open on Wednesday.

Coric, who defeated Roger Federer in last year’s final, saved seven of the nine break points he faced and took his match point after a 26-shot rally to beat Sousa in just under 3 hours.

The 14th-ranked Coric next faces France’s Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who earlier defeated Ukrainian qualifier Sergiy Stakhovsky 2-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4 in their second-round match.

Karen Khachanov defeated home favorite Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 at the grass-court tournament, a warm-up for Wimbledon.

Khachanov, ranked a career-high No. 9, hit 11 aces and converted two of his seven break chances to win in 1 hour, 43 minutes. The Russian will next face an Italian, Stuttgart Open champion Matteo Berrettini or Andreas Seppi.

David Goffin defeated Radu Albot 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 and awaits the winner between the second-seeded Alexander Zverev or American Steve Johnson, who play on Thursday.

Nine-time champion Roger Federer also returns Thursday against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France. Tsonga won their only previous match on grass, at Wimbledon in 2011.

Feliciano Lopez denies tennis match fix report

Associated PressJun 19, 2019, 3:43 PM EDT
LONDON — Tennis player Feliciano Lopez has denied any wrongdoing after being linked by Spanish media to a doubles match at Wimbledon in 2017 that was allegedly fixed.

Lopez said on Wednesday at the Queen’s Club tournament in London that “I feel it is extremely important to come to you and absolutely deny any link with the events described in relations to the allegations of match fixing.”

Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial reported earlier this week that a match played by Feliciano Lopez and doubles partner Marc Lopez at Wimbledon two years ago had been mentioned in a phone conversation by a former soccer player who is being investigated as part of a match-fixing probe in Spanish soccer.

According to El Confidencial, Carlos Aranda said that he knew the Lopez pair would lose a certain match, which they did. The report does not say that the tennis players were involved or that they threw the match.

Feliciano Lopez said that he and Marc Lopez had contacted the Tennis Integrity Unit, a competition watchdog in the sport, to say they would “fully cooperate.”