Rafael Bejarano rides 4,000th winner at Santa Anita

ARCADIA, Calif. — Jockey Rafael Bejarano rode his 4,000th career winner at Santa Anita.
He guided filly Portal Creek to a 3 }-length victory in the third race Saturday for trainer Bob Hess Jr.
The 36-year-old Peruvian jockey says Santa Anita has always been a special place for him. He won six races at the Southern California track in his first day riding there on April 8, 2006.
Bejarano came to the U.S. in 2002 after training at a national riding academy in Peru. He led the U.S. in victories with 455 in 2004.
He has career purse earnings of $200,611,833 and five victories in the Breeders’ Cup.
OCEANPORT, N.J. — Maximum Security will race this weekend for the first time since being disqualified in the Kentucky Derby.
The Jason Servis-trained colt was among six 3-year-olds entered Thursday for the $150,000 Pegasus Stakes at Monmouth Park on Sunday.
The 1 1/16-mile race in New Jersey will be the first in more than two months for Maximum Security. The colt galloped 1 1/8 miles here Wednesday.
In the Derby on May 2, Maximum Security got to the finish line 1}-lengths ahead of Country House. The victory was overturned 22 minutes later when the stewards disqualified the 9-2 second choice because of interference with eventual Preakness winner War of Will and other horses.
It marked the first time in the 145-year history of the Derby that the first-place finisher was disqualified for interference.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Opening weekend festivities at Saratoga Race Course will feature an appearance by former New York Yankees star Mariano Rivera.
The New York Racing Association announced Wednesday it will honor Rivera July 12 with a ceremony in the winner’s circle in recognition of baseball’s all-time saves leader.
Fans will have an opportunity to meet the 13-time All-Star during a luncheon in the Paddock Tent. The event will feature a discussion session with Rivera, photo opportunities and an auction featuring his memorabilia.
Proceeds of the luncheon will benefit one of Rivera’s charities.
Rivera’s visit will come one week before he heads to Cooperstown for induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame as the first unanimous selection in history.