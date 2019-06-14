Donna Vekic eases into Nottingham Open quarterfinals

NOTTINGHAM, England — Former champion Donna Vekic eased past Chloe Paquet 6-1, 6-2 Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Nottingham Open, which played its matches indoors for the second straight day.
The second-seeded Vekic, who won the tournament in 2017, wrapped up the win in just 54 minutes.
Vekic next plays the eighth-seeded Kristina Mladenovic or Australia’s Astra Sharma.
Rain forced organizers to switch all the first-round matches to an indoor hard-court facility on Wednesday after the opening two days were completely washed out, and more rain Thursday forced another switch indoors.
Sixth-seeded Ajla Tomljanovic also progressed with a 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-2 win over Britain’s Harriet Dart, while Elena-Gabriela Ruse defeated Viktorija Golubic 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4.
STUTTGART, Germany — German qualifier Dustin Brown upset top-seeded Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-3 Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open.
Brown was playing just his second tour-level match of the year but hit a number of spectacular winners to beat the fifth-ranked Zverev and record his first win against a top-10 opponent since 2017.
The 170th-ranked Brown, who is best known for beating Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon in 2015, next plays Gilles Simon or Felix Auger-Aliassime at the grass-court tournament.
Matteo Berrettini caused another upset earlier Thursday, defeating second-seeded Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-2.
The Italian next faces American player Denis Kudla, who advanced with a 7-5, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (3) win over Gael Monfils.
The Stuttgart Open made the switch from clay to grass in 2015.
STUTTGART, Germany — Milos Raonic edged past Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (1) Wednesday to reach the Stuttgart Open quarterfinals.
Raonic, who lost last year’s final to Roger Federer and also needed a tiebreaker to get past Australian qualifier Alexei Popyrin on Tuesday, hit 24 aces to beat Tsonga in 2 hours, 27 minutes.
The sixth-seeded Canadian next faces Marton Fucsovics of Hungary, who beat fourth-seeded Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6 (4), 2-6, 7-5.
Also Wednesday, Lucas Pouille upset third-seeded Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-2, and Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff eased to a 6-2, 6-2 win over Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia.
Rain delayed the start of play for 3 1/2 hours at the grass-court tournament.