Donna Vekic eases into Nottingham Open quarterfinals

NOTTINGHAM, England — Former champion Donna Vekic eased past Chloe Paquet 6-1, 6-2 Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Nottingham Open, which played its matches indoors for the second straight day.

The second-seeded Vekic, who won the tournament in 2017, wrapped up the win in just 54 minutes.

Vekic next plays the eighth-seeded Kristina Mladenovic or Australia’s Astra Sharma.

Rain forced organizers to switch all the first-round matches to an indoor hard-court facility on Wednesday after the opening two days were completely washed out, and more rain Thursday forced another switch indoors.

Sixth-seeded Ajla Tomljanovic also progressed with a 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-2 win over Britain’s Harriet Dart, while Elena-Gabriela Ruse defeated Viktorija Golubic 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4.