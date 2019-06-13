Vekic advances at rain-ravaged Nottingham Open

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) Former champion Donna Vekic defeated Dalila Jakupovic of Slovenia 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-0 on Wednesday as the Nottingham Open finally got underway after two days were completely washed out by rain.

The players attempted their warm-up outdoors during a brief break in the rain at the grass-court tournament, but all the first-round matches were moved indoors.

The second-seeded Vekic, who won the tournament in 2017, next faces Chloe Paquet of France. Paquet defeated Ankita Raina 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

Top-seeded Caroline Garcia eased past Naiktha Bains 6-1, 6-2, fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari beat Heather Watson 6-4, 6-3 and American Bernarda Pera defeated another Briton, Katie Swan, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Harriet Dart gave the home fans some reason to cheer with a 7-6 (7), 3-6, 6-3 win over Vera Lapko.

Sixth-seeded Ajla Tomljanovic defeated American Danielle Lao 6-2, 6-3, while Elena-Gabriela Ruse and Viktorija Golubic also advance.