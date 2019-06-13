Vekic advances at rain-ravaged Nottingham Open

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) Former champion Donna Vekic defeated Dalila Jakupovic of Slovenia 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-0 on Wednesday as the Nottingham Open finally got underway after two days were completely washed out by rain.
The players attempted their warm-up outdoors during a brief break in the rain at the grass-court tournament, but all the first-round matches were moved indoors.
The second-seeded Vekic, who won the tournament in 2017, next faces Chloe Paquet of France. Paquet defeated Ankita Raina 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.
Top-seeded Caroline Garcia eased past Naiktha Bains 6-1, 6-2, fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari beat Heather Watson 6-4, 6-3 and American Bernarda Pera defeated another Briton, Katie Swan, 7-6 (5), 6-1.
Harriet Dart gave the home fans some reason to cheer with a 7-6 (7), 3-6, 6-3 win over Vera Lapko.
Sixth-seeded Ajla Tomljanovic defeated American Danielle Lao 6-2, 6-3, while Elena-Gabriela Ruse and Viktorija Golubic also advance.
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) Defending champion Petra Kvitova has withdrawn from next week’s Birmingham Classic because of an arm injury that ruled her out of the French Open, but is still hopeful of playing at Wimbledon.
Kvitova said on Twitter on Wednesday that “unfortunately Birmingham is too soon, but I’m working really hard to get back as soon as possible,” adding that she is “keeping everything crossed for (at)Wimbledon.”
The fifth-ranked Kvitova won the Birmingham tournament the last two years and is hoping to compete for a third Wimbledon title when the grass-court Grand Slam starts next month.
The Birmingham Classic will still feature the three highest-ranked women as No. 1 Naomi Osaka, French Open champion Ashleigh Barty – who has risen to No. 2 – and third-ranked Karolina Pliskova are set to compete.
STUTTGART, Germany — Milos Raonic hit 31 aces to beat Australian qualifier Alexei Popyrin 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the first round of the Stuttgart Open on Tuesday.
The sixth-seeded Raonic, who lost last year’s final to Roger Federer, next faces Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the grass-court tournament.
Fellow Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime also won, beating Ernests Gulbis 7-5, 6-3, but Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Denis Shapovalov 7-5, 6-4. Struff also beat the 20-year-old Canadian in the first round of the French Open.
Fifth-seeded Gael Monfils defeated American Steve Johnson 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 (6).
Denis Kudla had no difficulties against Croatian qualifier Viktor Galovic, winning 6-3, 6-2.
Also, Dustin Brown set up an all-German meeting with top-seeded Alexander Zverev after beating John Millman 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Matteo Berrettini, Lucas Pouille, Marton Fucsovics and Gilles Simon also advanced.
The Stuttgart Open made the switch from clay to grass in 2015.