Raonic beats Popyrin at Stuttgart Open

STUTTGART, Germany — Milos Raonic hit 31 aces to beat Australian qualifier Alexei Popyrin 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the first round of the Stuttgart Open on Tuesday.
The sixth-seeded Raonic, who lost last year’s final to Roger Federer, next faces Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the grass-court tournament.
Fellow Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime also won, beating Ernests Gulbis 7-5, 6-3, but Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Denis Shapovalov 7-5, 6-4. Struff also beat the 20-year-old Canadian in the first round of the French Open.
Fifth-seeded Gael Monfils defeated American Steve Johnson 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 (6).
Denis Kudla had no difficulties against Croatian qualifier Viktor Galovic, winning 6-3, 6-2.
Also, Dustin Brown set up an all-German meeting with top-seeded Alexander Zverev after beating John Millman 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Matteo Berrettini, Lucas Pouille, Marton Fucsovics and Gilles Simon also advanced.
The Stuttgart Open made the switch from clay to grass in 2015.
STUTTGART, Germany — Jo-Wilfried Tsonga powered past 2017 semifinalist Mischa Zverev 6-3, 6-0 before rain brought an early end to play at the Stuttgart Open on Monday.
Tsonga struck 13 aces as he wrapped up his debut at the grass-court tournament in under an hour to set up a second-round meeting with the sixth-seeded Milos Raonic or Australian qualifier Alexei Popyrin.
Raonic is making his comeback after missing the clay-court season with a right knee injury.
Shapovalov was due to play Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff but their match was put back to Tuesday due to the rain.
Earlier, Miomir Kecmanovic rallied to beat German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber 4-6, 7-5, 6-3. The 19-year-old Serb will next play Shapovalov or Struff.
Among Tuesday’s other scheduled matches, it’s the fifth-seeded Gael Monfils vs. American Steve Johnson, Auger-Aliassime vs. Ernests Gulbis, and Matteo Berrettini vs. Nick Kyrgios.
MADRID — Maria Sharapova will return to tennis at next week’s Mallorca Open after being sidelined with a right shoulder injury since January.
The Mallorca Open says the former No. 1 has accepted a wild-card invitation.
The 32-year-old Sharapova hasn’t played since her ailing shoulder forced her to withdraw from the St. Petersburg Open in January. In February, she underwent what she called a “small procedure” in hopes of dealing with the issue that had been causing her pain since last year.
Sharapova will be joined by 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova, who eliminated defending champion Simona Halep at the French Open and reached the semifinals.
The Mallorca Open is run by Toni Nadal, uncle and former coach of Rafael Nadal.