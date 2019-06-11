Getty Images

Pucks and ponies abroad: Olczyk to work first Royal Ascot

Jun 11, 2019
Eddie Olczyk already bounces back and forth during the spring between the NHL playoffs and horse racing’s Triple Crown.

Now he’s adding a new stop on his pucks and ponies tour.

Olczyk will go from the broadcast booth at Boston’s TD Garden for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final to Ascot Racecourse in England to work his first Royal Ascot. He and fellow American Britney Eurton will join British broadcaster Nick Luck for the NBC Sports telecast of the horse racing festival, which runs from June 18-22.

“It is their biggest stage, you could argue, across the pond,” Olczyk told The Associated Press on Tuesday. “I’ll get fitted for my tails and my top hat and get to work on Friday and Saturday.”

Olczyk isn’t worried about Royal Ascot’s dress code. Men at Royal Ascot are required to wear a waistcoat and tie, black shoes and a black or grey top hat, and women have even more old-fashioned guidelines.

“The last time that I had tails on might’ve been at a wedding that I stood up in probably back in the mid-’80s,” Olczyk said. “It’s not still in the closet. We’ll get fitted over there and hopefully be able to fit right in.”

Olczyk is in his fifth year doing horse racing for NBC – and 13th at the Stanley Cup Final – but he’s still nervous about the unfamiliarity of his next adventure.

“There’s always the nerves of the unknown,” Olczyk said. “Handicapping races over there is in every sense of the word foreign compared to how I do it or how we do it over here, so that’ll be kind of a learning curve.”

It’s a long way but a short turnaround from his seat next to Mike “Doc” Emrick for the Blues-Bruins Game 7 on Wednesday night to the glistening track about an hour outside London. But the hockey and horse racing mix has always been part of Olczyk’s life since childhood, and he’s thrilled to give up some days off to keep this roll going.

“There’s just so many things to appreciate about both,” Olczyk said. “I think the thing that I’ve always been drawn to is the practices, the training sessions in the morning and I find they’re on the same playing field when I get the chance to do both.”

 

Dianne Feinstein joins call for Santa Anita to suspend racing

Jun 11, 2019
ARCADIA, Calif. — U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein has joined the California Horse Racing Board in calling for Santa Anita to immediately suspend the remainder of its meet after the deaths of two more horses last weekend.

A total of 29 horses have now died since the track opened for the season in December. The current meet is scheduled to end June 23.

The California Democrat said Monday that “something is seriously wrong,” whether it’s the track surface or problems involving training or medication. She said no one seems to know, yet training and racing continues.

“How many more horses need to die before they act?” she asked, referring to management at the Arcadia racetrack.

Santa Anita has enacted a series of reforms aimed at improving safety but despite its efforts the deaths have continued except during one six-week stretch in which no horses died.

“After extensive consultation among all partners, Santa Anita Park will stay open through the end of its meet to see these reforms through,” said a statement attributed to track owner The Stronach Group, the Thoroughbred Owners of California and California Thoroughbred Trainers.

The groups say since reforms have been enacted, catastrophic injuries at the track have decreased by 50% in racing and by over 84% in training.

“To be clear, there are no acceptable losses and every day we work toward ending all serious injuries,” the groups said. “But the reality is that our improvements and changes have been effective.”

The groups say a detailed and serious epidemiological investigation of all track accidents is underway.

The state racing board has recommended that the track suspend the rest of the meet. However, Santa Anita management has chosen to continue racing.

The CHRB doesn’t have the authority to suspend a race meet or remove race dates from a current meet without the approval of the track operator or without holding a public meeting that requires 10 days’ notice.

The racing board recommended that Santa Anita suspend racing but allow horses to continue training, believing it would provide the industry extra time to fully implement announced safety initiatives.

The California State Senate has passed Senate Bill 469 that would authorize the racing board to suspend a track’s license in order to protect the health and safety of horses and riders. Feinstein urged the state Assembly to pass the bill as soon as possible.

Sir Winston wins the 2019 Belmont Stakes

Jun 8, 2019
Sir Winston, jockeyed by Joel Rosario and trained by Mark Casse, won the 151st Belmont Stakes after swinging around Joevia and Tax down the homestretch.

The Kentucky-bred horse began on the rail before skirting in front of stablemate War of Will. Once out to the far right, he ate up the distance between him and the two pace setters. Tacitus, the 9/5 favorite, had his comeback attempt foiled and finished second.

Full results from the 2019 Belmont Stakes

This is Casse’s second Triple Crown win of the year and his first Belmont win ever. Rosario previously won the Belmont with Tonalist in 2014. Casse also ran Preakness winner War of Will, who finished 9th. This is Sir Winston’s Triple Crown debut, but Rosario rode Everfast to a surprising second place finish in the Preakness. (Everfast ran 7th in the Belmont with jockey Luis Saez.)

The only horse to run in all three Triple Crown races, War of Will ran a disappointing 9th just three weeks after his Preakness win in Baltimore.

Eclipse Award-winning trainer Todd Pletcher ran two horses: Spinoff (6th) and Intrepid Heart (8th).

One year removed from his Triple Crown victory aboard Justify, Mike Smith rode Bourbon War for the first time, but the pair fell to the back early in the race and never recovered, finishing dead last.

Watch Larry Collmus call the 151st Belmont Stakes

The 1 1/2 mile-long (12 furlongs) “Test of the Champions” closed out one of the most dramatic Triple Crowns in recent memory.

Five weeks ago, Maximum Security crossed the wire first at Churchill Downs. About 22 minutes later, the second place finisher Country House was declared the winner of the 145th Kentucky Derby after track stewards ruled Maximum Security had impeded the forward motion of several horses. For the first time ever, the Kentucky Derby winner was disqualified on site.

In the days following, Maximum Security’s team announced they would rest the colt with no shot at a Triple Crown, and Country House’s training team scratched him from the Preakness because of a cough and potential burgeoning illness.

Without the disqualified winner and the official winner in contention, the 144th Preakness Stakes seemed to go off without a hitch until Bodexpress ditched jockey John Velazquez right out of the gate. The riderless No. 9 horse kept pace with the pack and even kept running after the race ended before being caught by outrider and former jockey Kaymarie Kreidel.

Somewhat slighted by the Bodexpress drama, Mark Casse’s War of Will shot past pace-setting Warrior’s Charge down the homestretch to win the 2019 Preakness Stakes. The win was especially sweet since War of Will was the horse most impacted by Maximum Security in the Derby.