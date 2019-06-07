Federer ‘surprised’ by schedule of French Open women’s semis

Associated PressJun 7, 2019, 3:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

PARIS (AP) Roger Federer was among those puzzled by the decisions to relegate the French Open women’s semifinals to lesser courts and a morning start Friday, moves the WTA head called “unfair and inappropriate.”

The conversation about gender inequality was supposed to be taking place across the street from Roland Garros – at nearby Parc des Princes stadium, where soccer’s Women’s World Cup was beginning Friday night.

But the issue also arose at the Grand Slam tennis tournament, where Ash Barty and Marketa Vondrousova won semifinals that started at 11 a.m. in front of hundreds of empty seats in secondary arenas and before the men’s matches – including Federer’s loss to Rafael Nadal – were held in the afternoon in the main stadium.

“You make it all the way to the semis, and you get put on the third-biggest court at 11. It’s a tough one,” Federer said. “When I saw the schedule, also, I was a little bit, like, surprised.”

Normally, all French Open singles semifinals are held in Court Philippe Chatrier, the biggest stadium with nearly 15,000 seats, with the women on Thursday and men on Friday. But after a full day of play was washed out by rain Wednesday, tournament officials were forced to shuffle the schedule.

With quarterfinal play moved to Thursday, the women’s semifinals were shifted to Friday, sharing the day with the men’s semis.

With more rain forecast for Friday, the decision was made to put the two women’s semifinals on simultaneously at the outer stadiums.

“What is tiring and what is really unfortunate in this more than anything is that female athletes have to sit in different positions and have to justify their scheduling or their involvement in an event or their salary or their opportunities,” British player Johanna Konta said after losing to Vondrousova inside the newly constructed Court Simonne Mathieu on the far edge of the grounds.

The Mathieu stadium, which has a capacity of more than 5,000, was mostly empty.

“The way it looks probably speaks for itself more than anything,” Konta said.

WTA CEO Steve Simon said the women’s the tour was “extremely disappointed” by the scheduling.

Amelie Mauresmo, the retired French player turned coach, went one step further and labeled it a “disgrace.”

Problems of this sort could be avoided next year when a retractable roof is scheduled to be functioning over Chatrier.

In the meantime, the 19-year-old Vondrousova will be playing on Chatrier for the first time in Saturday’s final. In fact, she’s been inside the stadium only once – to watch fellow Czech player Lucie Safarova play the 2015 final – when Vondrousova was in attendance as a junior player.

“I don’t mind,” she said. “But I don’t think it should be like that.”

Added Barty: “I will play no matter what court it is. … It’s an opportunity to be in a Grand Slam semifinal. I won’t complain at all.”

AP Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich contributed to this report.

 

Something new: A French Open final for Barty, Vondrousova

Associated PressJun 7, 2019, 12:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

PARIS (AP) Ash Barty won 17 of the initial 18 points in her French Open semifinal against 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova to lead 5-0 after 12 minutes – and yet somehow lost that set.

Barty then lost the initial 12 points of the second set to trail 3-0 – and yet somehow won it.

So it was fitting, perhaps, that Barty not only fell behind by a break in the deciding set before coming back to take control, but also that she required a half-dozen match points to finally close things out.

Barty, an Australian seeded No. 8, reached her first Grand Slam final by steadying herself and emerging to beat Anisimova, an American ranked 51st, by a score of 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3 in a topsy-turvy contest on a windy, rainy Friday.

“I played some really good tennis. I played some pretty awful tennis,” said Barty, a 23-year-old who took nearly two years away from the sport starting in 2014 to switch to cricket before returning to the tour.

“I’m just proud of myself the way I was able to fight and scrap and hang in there and find a way,” she said, “when I kind of threw away that first set.”

After ending Anisimova’s breakthrough run, Barty now takes on another unseeded teen for the championship Saturday: 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.

Vondrousova, ranked just 38th, reached her first major final by overcoming a shaky start in each set and eliminating No. 26 Johanna Konta of Britain 7-5, 7-6 (2).

Vondrousova has not dropped a set in the tournament and can become the first teenager to win the French Open since Iva Majoli in 1997.

“Best week of my life so far,” Vondrousova said. “I’m just very happy with everything.”

That was Barty’s mood at the outset of her semifinal, which then took quite a turn. Several, actually.

With Anisimova serving down 0-5, 15-40, Barty held two sets points. From there, Anisimova began playing the way she did in her quarterfinal upset of defending champion Simona Halep – and Barty suddenly lost her way. Anisimova took six consecutive games. In the tiebreaker, more of the same: Barty went up 4-2, but Anisimova collected the last five points.

“Pretty tough to come to terms with,” Barty said of her first-set collapse. “Probably never done that to myself before.”

When Anisimova claimed that set with a forehand winner, she raised both arms aloft, looking like someone who had just won the entire match. Not quite, kid.

Still, that momentum carried her to a lead in the second set, before Barty went on a seven-game run of her own to go ahead 1-0 in the third.

Not ready to quit, Anisimova broke to lead 2-1 and had just fended off three break points when, at deuce, her coach signaled from the stands that play should stop because the rain picked up. Anisimova paused while the chair umpire climbed down to check whether the lines were slippery, but determined play could continue.

The little pause might have been enough to break Anisimova’s concentration. Sure played as if it did.

Barty broke there and went on a four-game burst. As the match slipped away, Anisimova had distress written all over her face. After one lost point, she clutched her racket against her chest like a pillow. After another, she balled up her right hand into a fist and landed a punch on each thigh.

“She just outplayed me, basically,” Anisimova said.

Vondrousova did not start her major semifinal debut well, either. She double-faulted twice in the opening game while ceding the first 10 points, and faced three set points down 5-3.

On Konta’s first chance, she badly missed a swinging forehand volley.

“That’s what I would do nine times out of 10. And probably nine times out of 10, it probably would go in,” Konta said. “I definitely don’t regret anything.”

Perhaps, but she never recovered in that set. And in the second, Konta again blew a 5-3 edge.

Konta, the only member of the women’s final four with previous Grand Slam semifinal experience, is now 0-3 in that round at majors. This time, she was undone by Vondrousova, a left-hander who appears to possess every shot there is, with an enviable variety of speeds and angles.

“She’s a tricky player,” Konta said. “That’s what she does well.”

The semifinals were played in difficult conditions, in drizzle, wind that reached 12 mph (20 kph) and temperatures of about 60 degrees (15 Celsius). The matches also were played at unusual courts – scheduling that was criticized by women’s tennis tour CEO Steve Simon as “unfair and inappropriate.”

Normally, all French Open singles semifinals are held in Court Philippe Chatrier, with the women on Thursday and men on Friday. But after a full day of play was washed out by rain Wednesday, tournament officials shuffled the schedule. The women’s semifinals were held simultaneously at the second- and third-biggest courts at Roland Garros instead of the main stadium, starting just after 11 a.m.

Asked whether this felt like a major semifinal, Konta replied: “I mean, in terms of the surrounding and the occasion, probably not. … In terms of the match itself, probably.”

WATCH LIVE: French Open semifinals, Rafael Nadal vs. Roger Federer

Federer-Nadal
Getty Images
By NBC Sports StaffJun 7, 2019, 6:41 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The French Open semifinal between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal is 15 years after their first match against each other. So don’t miss your chance to watch it live.

Click here to watch on NBCSports.com or on the NBC Sports app. You also can watch on NBCSN.

They’ve faced off 38 times in all, and Friday’s showdown will be the sixth installment of Roger vs. Rafa at Roland Garros, always in a semifinal or final, but first there since 2011. Not coincidentally, that was also the last time the top four seeded men were the last four in the draw in Paris. After No. 2 Nadal and No. 3 Federer finish (weather permitting, of course; the forecast called for rain), they’ll be followed in Court Philippe Chatrier by No. 1 Djokovic against No. 4 Dominic Thiem.

Nadal is 91-2 at Roland Garros for his career, 5-0 against Federer. Nadal leads their overall head-to-head 23-15, including 13-2 on clay and 9-3 at majors. Federer has won the last five matches, all on hard courts.