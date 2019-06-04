Getty Images

Tacitus favored in Belmont Stakes; War of Will second choice

Associated PressJun 4, 2019, 9:41 PM EDT
NEW YORK — Winning the Preakness wasn’t enough to make War of Will the Belmont Stakes favorite.

In fact, being the only colt to run in all three Triple Crown races really didn’t earn him the respect one would expect.

Well-rested Tacitus was made the slight favorite over the hard-working War of Will in a Belmont Stakes that wraps up a whacky Triple Crown.

Tacitus and War of Will got the outside No. 10 and 9 post positions, respectively, on Tuesday in the draw at Citi Field, but those should not be a problem in the 1 1/2-mile race on Saturday at Belmont Park.

Tacitus was made the 9-5 morning-line favorite for trainer Bill Mott and jockey Jose Ortiz. War of Will is the 2-1 second choice for trainer Mark Casse and jockey Tyler Gaffalione.

“I had read in the last couple of days that he wasn’t going to be,” Casse said of not being the favorite. “There’s a few things against him. Tacitus has the home-field advantage. He’s the only guy to play in all three. I’m sure it has to take some toll on him.”

Casse believes War of Will has his best ahead of him, saying he has looked good.

The only thing that threatened him on Tuesday was a couple of loose horses on the track during a morning gallop, but War of Will didn’t seem to notice.

Tacitus has not raced since being elevated into third place in the Derby so he is going to be a lot fresher than War of Will. The colt also likes racing in New York. He won the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct in prepping for the Kentucky Derby and he is the son of Tapit, who has sired three of the last five Belmont winners.

“I’m not worried about it at this moment,” Mott said of the distance. “I guess we’ve got to see it to believe it. It’s like the Derby, a test by fire, You really only know when it’s over if they’ll do it or not. I feel quite positive about it.”

Thus far this Triple Crown has been memorable for all the wrong reasons.

A year after Justify electrified the racing world by capturing the Triple Crown, thoroughbred’s biggest event for 3-year-olds ended in chaos after Maximum Security was disqualified after finishing first in the Derby. Country House was placed first.

Within days, the owners of Maximum Security and Country House said they would be skipping the Preakness, meaning there would be no Triple Crown.

War of Will was impressive in winning the Preakness but the race was overshadowed when a rival colt threw its rider at the start and ran around the track during the race.

Now comes the Belmont and hopefully it go smoothly.

Joevia drew the No. 1 post position. Jose Lezvano is the jockey on the 30-1 choice.

The rest of the field in post-position order with horse, jockey and odds is:

Everfast, Luis Saez, 12; Master Fencer, Julien Leparoux, 8; Tax, Irad Ortiz, 15; Bourbon War, Mike Smith, 12; Spinoff, Javier Castellano, 15; Sir Winston, Joel Rosario, 12; Intrepid Heart, John Velazquez, 10; War of Will and Tacitus.

“I don’t think there was a bad post position,” said Casse, who had War of Will get the No. 1 post in the first two legs of the Triple Crown. “I like our post position. It’s the first time we’ve got a decent post. It allows us to do a little bit of deciding. If nobody wants the lead, he’ll be on the lead. If a couple of horses inside take off, he’ll tuck in. I love the post position.”

Exactly one month ago, Maximum Security crossed the Churchill Downs finish line first in a field of 21 elite Thoroughbreds. About 22 minutes later, Country House won the 145th Kentucky Derby.

To recap: Country House’s jockey first raised an objection against Maximum Security for drifting out of his “lane” coming around the homestretch turn and impeding the forward motion of several horses, most notably War of Will, who went on to win the 2019 Preakness Stakes two weeks later. Track stewards reviewed the footage and disqualified Maximum Security, which elevated Country House to first even though he finished over a length behind.

For the first time ever, the first horse to cross the wire at Churchill Downs on the first Saturday in May had been disqualified on-site. In 1968, Dancer’s Image failed a drug test and was disqualified long after the race ended.

Back to June, and a handful of top 3-year-old Thoroughbreds from around the country are preparing for the 151st Belmont Stakes. But neither colt will be there. See what they and their connections are up to with one of the most controversial Kentucky Derby finishes a month behind them:

Maximum Security‘s owner announced the horse who crossed the wire first in the Kentucky Derby wouldn’t be running in the Preakness, since there wasn’t a Triple Crown on the line. He returned to his trainer’s barn at Monmouth Park in New Jersey where he was rested before picking his training back up. According to Bloodhorse, Maximum Security’s “next primary goal” is the Haskell Invitational (G1) at Monmouth Park later this summer, his owner told TVG.com.

Days after the Kentucky Derby, official winner Country House started developing a cough, was pulled from training and subsequently didn’t run in the Preakness. Horse Racing Nation reports that Country House could make his first post-Derby appearance at Saratoga. His trainer Bill Mott mentioned the G2 Jim Dandy to the New York Racing Association Press Office.

While neither horse has run since the first Saturday in May, their human connections have been busy.

Lost in the chaos of the historic disqualification, Country House’s trainer Bill Mott also had the 3rd place horse Tacitus (ran 4th, elevated to 3rd). The gray colt is set to run in the Belmont with jockey Jose Ortiz aboard once again.

Maximum Security’s jockey Luis Saez was given a 15-day suspension from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, which he later appealed. He is expected to ride Preakness runner up Everfast in the 2019 Belmont Stakes on June 8.

Flavien Pratt, Country House’s jockey and the first to raise an objection against Maximum Security, didn’t ride in the Preakness and isn’t expected to ride in the Belmont either. Maximum Security’s trainer Jason Servis also sat out the Preakness and isn’t expected to field a horse in the Belmont.

Owner Gary West still has a bone to pick with Maximum Security’s Kentucky Derby competitors. He issued a challenge to the horses impeded by his colt (Country House, War of Will, Long Range Toddy, Bodexpress), claiming he would pay owners $5 million if their horse could beat his before the end of the year.

The home of the Belmont Stakes is laps ahead of other U.S. racetracks when it comes to keeping horses safe.

Belmont Park and other tracks around the state of New York have had some of the fewest horse deaths in the sport. Amid the 26 horse deaths at California’s Santa Anita Park since late December, the Belmont will be run Saturday on a track that national observers say is among the safest and best maintained in the country.

A major reason for the high praise is the attention given to Belmont Park’s dirt and turf track surfaces by Glen Kozak, senior vice president of facilities and racing surfaces at the New York Racing Association.

“They’ve just turned the corner and not all the racetracks have kind of turned that corner where they feel like this is how they manage it,” said Dr. Mick Peterson, executive director of the Racing Surfaces Testing Laboratory in Lexington, Kentucky. “And that’s really where they’re in the lead.”

Belmont Park’s 2018 fatality rate of 0.98 per 1,000 starts is significantly under the national average of 1.68, and there hasn’t been a fatal breakdown in the Belmont, the third race of the Triple Crown, since 1993. Compare that to a 2.42 fatality rate at Churchill Downs, the home of the Kentucky Derby, and 2.33 at Pimlico Race Course, which hosts the Preakness.

Tyler Gaffalione, who won the Preakness aboard War of Will, has ridden at Belmont Park 66 times and raves about the surfaces being consistent. The right mix of clay, silt and moisture helps horses run evenly across the track.

“I love the track at Belmont,” Gaffalione said. “Every time I’ve gone there it’s been very consistent. It feels like every horse gets over it well. It plays fairly. You can be in front. You can come from behind. I think they do a tremendous job.”

The Belmont has not had a fatal breakdown since 1993.

Kozak and his team use technology and old-fashion grit to make the track surfaces consistent.

They keep copious amounts of data using ground-penetrating radar and sensors that track the moisture content in the tracks. They also have a weather station that tracks rainfall and wind speed. In addition to the advanced information, Kozak puts the onus on his employees to pay attention to details when watering or raking the 1 +-mile dirt oval and separate training track, or filling divots on one of the two turf courses.

“You are impacting either horses’ lives or human lives,” Kozak said. “As far as reducing (injuries and deaths), we’re just one of the pieces of that puzzle, for sure. The focus is always on the surface, but it’s the training in the morning, it’s the veterinarians that take care of the horses, it’s the blacksmiths that shoe the horses, it’s the exercise riders that possibly can feel a problem before it becomes a catastrophic problem.”

Belmont Park has not experienced a catastrophic trend since a spate of breakdowns in 2011-12. Because of the changes made since, the National Thoroughbred Racing Association has endorsed the work New York racing is doing in conjunction with the Racing Surfaces Testing Laboratory in Kentucky.

“The evidence is very clear that the investment and the persistence and the insistence of putting forth the very, very best industry racing surfaces at Belmont Park,” said Steve Koch, the NTRA Safety & Integrity Alliance executive director who has repeatedly said one horse death is one too many. “At Belmont Park, NYRA racing, Glen Kozak and his team and the way they do things up there, that is going to be our industry benchmark.”

It’s not just about the Belmont Stakes, though that is when the spotlight shines brightest on the massive track in New York. Limiting injuries caused by the surface arguably is more important than ever given the current climate around horse racing and how many casual fans may tune in for Saturday’s race.

Peterson describes what’s happening in New York as a positive “culture change.” He said consistent surfaces are important because horses with their long strides take longer to adapt to changes from softer to harder tracks, or vice versa, than humans. Peterson compares it to someone missing a step off a curb – but is far worse for a horse.

Kozak’s work is not proprietary, he assists other tracks.

“In this industry, it’s a reflection on everybody, so the more that we can do and the more helpful and to outline the best practices that we do, a bunch of different jurisdictions have been in contact with what we do or how we do it or where we bought our horse ambulance or how we built our water truck,” Kozak said. “I’m an open book. Our information isn’t secret by any means, and if it can help another jurisdiction to make a surface better or to help the industry, it’s the best thing for everybody.”

Gaffalione expects other tracks to pick up some of what Belmont is laying down on its surfaces.

“They definitely are the elite,” the jockey said. “They hold themselves to a higher standard that others will soon follow.”