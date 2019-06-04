Getty Images

Federer will face Nadal in French Open semis

Associated PressJun 4, 2019, 2:50 PM EDT
PARIS – Roger Federer kept accumulating break points and then frittering them away against Stan Wawrinka in the French Open quarterfinals, failing to convert 16 of his initial 17 chances.

Then, after a 75-minute rain delay Tuesday, Federer got his 18th opportunity to try to break – and he made it count. Soon enough, in his first trip to Roland Garros since 2015, Federer would be wrapping up a 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 victory over Wawrinka, his friend and Swiss Olympic and Davis Cup teammate, to make his way to the semifinals.

And what a semifinal it will be: On Friday, Federer will meet old rival Rafael Nadal, the 11-time French Open champion. It will be their 39th career meeting and their sixth in Paris. Nadal is 5-0 against Federer at the Grand Slam tournament he has dominated and leads 23-15 head-to-head overall.

“My next opponent is not too bad. He can play on clay, unfortunately,” a smiling Federer joked to the crowd at Court Suzanne Lenglen. “What a pleasure, actually. If I decided to come back to play on clay, it was maybe to play Rafa.”

There was very little drama in Nadal’s quarterfinal, a 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 stroll against No. 7 Kei Nishikori.

Federer vs. Wawrinka, meanwhile, lived up to the billing, a 3 1/2-hour tussle between a couple of guys who go way back. Coming in, Federer held a 22-3 edge in their career meetings, but Wawrinka knew this: All three of his victories had come on red clay, including four years ago in the same round and on this same court at Roland Garros. That was the last time Federer entered the French Open; he missed it with a bad back in 2016, then sat out the full clay portion of the schedule the next two years to prepare for grass and hard courts.

Now he’s back and has dropped only one set so far. At 37, Federer is the oldest semifinalist at the French Open since 40-year-old Pancho Gonzalez in 1968.

Federer and Wawrinka were locked in a taut fourth set when the clouds overhead grew thick and charcoal-colored. Thunder rumbled nearby. It was tough to see, and there are no artificial lights. A couple of rain drops began to fall. Shortly after play was suspended, a real storm arrived. But it didn’t last long.

When action resumed, Federer needed only 10 minutes to take control, getting his second break of the match by smacking a big cross-court forehand to a corner that Wawrinka couldn’t handle. It was 5-4, and Federer only needed to hold serve once to end it.

That turned out to be a tad complicated. He double-faulted for the only two times in the entire match, once on his second match point. He was forced to deflect a break point for Wawrinka, doing so with a serve-and-volley winner. And then, finally, on his third match point, Federer closed it out with a volley, then hugged Wawrinka at the net.

The quarterfinals on the other half of the men’s draw are Wednesday: No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 5 Alexander Zverev, and No. 4 Dominic Thiem vs. No. 10 Karen Khachanov.

In the women’s quarterfinals, 26th-seeded Johanna Konta eliminated 2018 runner-up Sloane Stephens 6-1, 6-4, grabbing 21 of the last 22 points she served.

Konta is the first British woman in the French Open’s final four since Jo Durie in 1983 – and, based on her previous track record, quite a surprise to make it this far in Paris.

Until this year, Konta had entered the clay-court major four times, losing in the first round each time. So she has gone from 0-4 before to 5-0 in 2019.

“I have never doubted my ability to play on the surface,” said Konta, also a semifinalist at the Australian Open and Wimbledon but yet to make it to a Slam final.

She improved to 3-0 against 2017 U.S. Open champion Stephens, all this season.

In the semifinals, Konta will play either No. 31 Petra Martic of Croatia or 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova.

“I’ve always said that whenever I step out onto the court, I’m always going to have a chance. I’m always going to have a shot,” Konta said. “I don’t think any player on tour can go on court against me and feel like they’ve definitely got it.”

Amanda Anisimova becomes first born in 2000s to reach Grand Slam quarterfinals

Associated PressJun 4, 2019, 1:27 AM EDT
PARIS — To Amanda Anisimova, it seems “like, forever ago” that she was playing in the French Open main draw for the first time.

For the record: It’s been all of two years.

Ah, to be young again.

Still only 17, and ranked 51st, the precocious American with the quick-strike strokes and self-described “effortless shots” became the first player born in the 2000s to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal, overwhelming Aliona Bolsova of Spain 6-3, 6-0 at Roland Garros on Monday and earning the right to face defending champion Simona Halep next.

Anisimova, born in New Jersey and based in Florida, is the youngest U.S. player to get to the round of eight in Paris since Jennifer Capriati in 1993, the youngest from any country since 2006.

Not that she’s keeping track, mind you.

“I have no idea about who did what at what age. People tell me, and then I just forget after a second. I don’t really care about it too much,” said Anisimova, the words flying out of her mouth with the same sort of pace that tennis balls zoom off her racket. “I’m in the present and I want to do good and I hope for good results, but I don’t really think about how old I am.”

Now she will take on the 27-year-old Halep, the No. 3 seed, who dispatched another teenager, Iga Swiatek of Poland, by a 6-1, 6-0 score Monday.

When someone asked about going from an 18-year-old opponent in Swiatek to Anisimova, Halep’s initial reply was: “I feel old.”

“To play against someone 10 years younger than me, that’s not easy. But I feel stronger on court,” she went on to say. “They’re young. They have nothing to lose. So every match is tough.”

Halep is one of only two women left in the draw who already own a major title. The other quarterfinal matchup on her half is No. 8 Ash Barty of Australia against No. 14 Madison Keys of the U.S.

In Tuesday’s quarterfinals on the other half of the bracket, 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens meets No. 26 Johanna Konta of Britain, and No. 31 Petra Martic of Croatia faces 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.

In the men’s quarterfinals, it’ll be No. 3 Roger Federer vs. No. 24 Stan Wawrinka, and No. 2 Rafael Nadal vs. No. 7 Kei Nishikori on Tuesday, followed by No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 5 Alexander Zverev, and No. 4 Dominic Thiem vs. No. 10 Karen Khachanov on Wednesday.

Stephens, the runner-up to Halep in Paris a year ago, joins Keys and Anisimova to give the United States a trio of French Open quarterfinalists for the first time since Capriati and the two Williams sisters made it that far in 2004.

If Halep’s first attempt to defend a Grand Slam trophy got off to a shaky start with a pair of three-setters, she is really rounding into form now. She has ceded a total of four games over the past two rounds.

“You have to enjoy the moment,” Halep said.

The key to her success has been remarkable returning: She has won 70% of her opponents’ service games, 30 of 43, which not only leads the tournament but reads as if it’s a misprint.

On the other hand, her own serving has been an issue, tied for 49th in the 128-player draw at a 65% hold rate.

The 5-foot-11 (1.80-meter) Anisimova, meanwhile, takes balls early, not waiting for a full bounce, and uses her strong shots to dictate points and wrong-foot her opponents.

“She just showed up,” said Bolsova, a qualifier ranked 137th. “She took the initiative.”

Before heading out for their match, Anisimova watched Halep play and took notes.

“I was, like, `Oh, my God, her backhand down the line is so good and she was taking her time,” Anisimova said, “and then I think I was mimicking it in my match.”

To Anisimova, this feels as if it’s the next natural step in what’s been a fast progression.

This is only her fourth Grand Slam appearance – she reached the fourth round at the Australian Open in January.

She was the 2016 junior runner-up in Paris, then the 2017 junior champion at the U.S. Open. Earlier that season, at age 15, she picked up a U.S. Tennis Association wild card into the French Open for her debut at a major.

“Even though I was in the main draw, I was still in the qualifying locker room. I didn’t even know they had a locker room here,” she said Monday. “I’m aware of that now.”

If she keeps playing like this, the world will be aware of her very shortly.

Nishikori wins two-day five-setter; Djokovic easily advances

Associated PressJun 3, 2019, 11:08 AM EDT
PARIS – When it comes to the deciding set, count on Kei Nishikori.

The Japanese player won his eighth consecutive five-set match on Monday to defeat Benoit Paire 6-2, 6-7 (8), 6-2, 6-7 (8), 7-5 over two days and set up a quarterfinal match against defending champion Rafael Nadal at the French Open.

In a match ridden with unforced errors that featured 15 breaks of serve but also some beautiful shots, Nishikori prevailed after a nearly four-hour battle. Their fourth-round match had been suspended by darkness on Sunday, with Nishikori leading two sets to one.

Nishikori extended his impressive record in five-set matches to 23-6, including a 6-1 mark at the clay-court Grand Slam. He also holds the best percentage of wins in deciding sets (132-45) – either in best-of-five or best-of-three matches – since the Open Era began in 1968.

In damp conditions, Paire’s all-risk tennis was working when they came back on court. The Frenchman saved two match points in the fourth-set tiebreaker and served for the match at 5-3, but he was finally made to rue his awful mistakes.

“He was serving for the match, and I just tried to play one point at a time,” Nishikori said.

Paire hit 15 double-faults and 79 unforced errors.

“Never easy to finish a match,” Paire said. “It was tough emotionally. I’m very sad to lose this match but glad for what I did this week.”

Nishikori will play in a third quarterfinal match in Paris but faces a tall order in the next round. Nadal has won 10 of their 12 previous matches, including all three matches on clay.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic had an easier time against 45th-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany, becoming the first man to reach the French Open quarterfinals 10 years in a row with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory. His quarterfinal opponent will be No. 5 Alexander Zverev or No. 9 Fabio Fognini.

In the women’s draw, Sofia Kenin and Katerina Siniakova could not follow up their upsets of Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka.

Kenin lost to eighth-seeded Ash Barty 6-3, 3-6, 6-0, while 14th-seeded Madison Keys advanced to last eight for the second straight year with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Siniakova.

Keys and Barty will face off in the quarterfinals.

“It’s going to be a tough one,” said Keys, a semifinalist in Paris last year. “I feel like clay actually suits her game really well with her kick serve and slice.”