2019 Belmont Stakes post positions announced

By Mia ZanzucchiJun 4, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT
The 151st Belmont Stakes will close out the 2019 Triple Crown, and the “Test of the Champion” isn’t lacking in star power. The June 8 race is set to run 10 horses, with early favorite Tacitus leading the field at 9-5.

Three weeks after his Preakness Stakes win, War of Will looks to become just the 12th horse ever to lose in the Kentucky Derby and come back to win the second and third jewels in the Triple Crown.

Four others also ran in the Kentucky Derby: Tacitus (3rd), Master Fencer (6th), Tax (14th) and Spinoff (18th). There will be two horses who also ran with War of Will in the Preakness: Everfast (2nd) and Bourbon War (8th).

Two-time Triple Crown trainer Bob Baffert isn’t running a horse in the Belmont after falling short in the Derby (Improbable at 4th, Game Winner at 5th and Roadster at 15th) and Preakness (Improbable at 4th). Hall of Famer Mike Smith will ride his third horse in as many Triple Crown races this year, moving to Bourbon War at Belmont Park after riding Cutting Humor in the Kentucky Derby and Improbable in the Preakness.

What to know about the 2019 Belmont Stakes

Below are the post positions for the 2019 Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in New York, including opening odds as of June 4.

1. Joevia (30-1)
Trainer: Gregg Sacco
Jockey: Jose Lezcano

2. Everfast (12-1)
Trainer: Dale Romans
Jockey: Luis Saez

3. Master Fencer (8-1)
Trainer: Koichi Tsunoda
Jockey: Julien Leparoux

4. Tax (15-1)
Trainer: Danny Gargan
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

5. Bourbon War (12-1)
Trainer: Mark Hennig
Jockey: Mike Smith

6. Spinoff (15-1)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Javier Castellano

7. Sir Winston (12-1)
Trainer: Mark Casse
Jockey: Joel Rosario

8. Intrepid Heart (10-1)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: John Velazquez

9. War of Will (2-1)
Trainer: Mark Casse
Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

10. Tacitus (9-5)
Trainer: Bill Mott
Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Watch the 2019 Belmont Stakes only on NBC and NBCSN. Coverage on NBCSN begins Friday, June 7 at 5 p.m. for the Belmont Gold Cup and continues on Saturday, June 8 at 2:30 p.m. before moving to NBC at 4 p.m. Post time is set for approximately 6:38 p.m. See the full broadcast schedule here.

Tacitus favored in Belmont Stakes; War of Will second choice

Associated PressJun 4, 2019, 9:41 PM EDT
NEW YORK — Winning the Preakness wasn’t enough to make War of Will the Belmont Stakes favorite.

In fact, being the only colt to run in all three Triple Crown races really didn’t earn him the respect one would expect.

Well-rested Tacitus was made the slight favorite over the hard-working War of Will in a Belmont Stakes that wraps up a whacky Triple Crown.

Tacitus and War of Will got the outside No. 10 and 9 post positions, respectively, on Tuesday in the draw at Citi Field, but those should not be a problem in the 1 1/2-mile race on Saturday at Belmont Park.

Tacitus was made the 9-5 morning-line favorite for trainer Bill Mott and jockey Jose Ortiz. War of Will is the 2-1 second choice for trainer Mark Casse and jockey Tyler Gaffalione.

“I had read in the last couple of days that he wasn’t going to be,” Casse said of not being the favorite. “There’s a few things against him. Tacitus has the home-field advantage. He’s the only guy to play in all three. I’m sure it has to take some toll on him.”

Casse believes War of Will has his best ahead of him, saying he has looked good.

The only thing that threatened him on Tuesday was a couple of loose horses on the track during a morning gallop, but War of Will didn’t seem to notice.

Tacitus has not raced since being elevated into third place in the Derby so he is going to be a lot fresher than War of Will. The colt also likes racing in New York. He won the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct in prepping for the Kentucky Derby and he is the son of Tapit, who has sired three of the last five Belmont winners.

“I’m not worried about it at this moment,” Mott said of the distance. “I guess we’ve got to see it to believe it. It’s like the Derby, a test by fire, You really only know when it’s over if they’ll do it or not. I feel quite positive about it.”

Thus far this Triple Crown has been memorable for all the wrong reasons.

A year after Justify electrified the racing world by capturing the Triple Crown, thoroughbred’s biggest event for 3-year-olds ended in chaos after Maximum Security was disqualified after finishing first in the Derby. Country House was placed first.

Within days, the owners of Maximum Security and Country House said they would be skipping the Preakness, meaning there would be no Triple Crown.

War of Will was impressive in winning the Preakness but the race was overshadowed when a rival colt threw its rider at the start and ran around the track during the race.

Now comes the Belmont and hopefully it go smoothly.

Joevia drew the No. 1 post position. Jose Lezvano is the jockey on the 30-1 choice.

The rest of the field in post-position order with horse, jockey and odds is:

Everfast, Luis Saez, 12; Master Fencer, Julien Leparoux, 8; Tax, Irad Ortiz, 15; Bourbon War, Mike Smith, 12; Spinoff, Javier Castellano, 15; Sir Winston, Joel Rosario, 12; Intrepid Heart, John Velazquez, 10; War of Will and Tacitus.

“I don’t think there was a bad post position,” said Casse, who had War of Will get the No. 1 post in the first two legs of the Triple Crown. “I like our post position. It’s the first time we’ve got a decent post. It allows us to do a little bit of deciding. If nobody wants the lead, he’ll be on the lead. If a couple of horses inside take off, he’ll tuck in. I love the post position.”

One month after historic 2019 Kentucky Derby: Where are they now?

By Mia ZanzucchiJun 4, 2019, 1:39 PM EDT
Exactly one month ago, Maximum Security crossed the Churchill Downs finish line first in a field of 21 elite Thoroughbreds. About 22 minutes later, Country House won the 145th Kentucky Derby.

To recap: Country House’s jockey first raised an objection against Maximum Security for drifting out of his “lane” coming around the homestretch turn and impeding the forward motion of several horses, most notably War of Will, who went on to win the 2019 Preakness Stakes two weeks later. Track stewards reviewed the footage and disqualified Maximum Security, which elevated Country House to first even though he finished over a length behind.

For the first time ever, the first horse to cross the wire at Churchill Downs on the first Saturday in May had been disqualified on-site. In 1968, Dancer’s Image failed a drug test and was disqualified long after the race ended.

Edzo explains Maximum Security’s disqualification

Back to June, and a handful of top 3-year-old Thoroughbreds from around the country are preparing for the 151st Belmont Stakes. But neither colt will be there. See what they and their connections are up to with one of the most controversial Kentucky Derby finishes a month behind them:

Maximum Security‘s owner announced the horse who crossed the wire first in the Kentucky Derby wouldn’t be running in the Preakness, since there wasn’t a Triple Crown on the line. He returned to his trainer’s barn at Monmouth Park in New Jersey where he was rested before picking his training back up. According to Bloodhorse, Maximum Security’s “next primary goal” is the Haskell Invitational (G1) at Monmouth Park later this summer, his owner told TVG.com.

Kentucky Derby Drama: What actually happened?

Days after the Kentucky Derby, official winner Country House started developing a cough, was pulled from training and subsequently didn’t run in the Preakness. Horse Racing Nation reports that Country House could make his first post-Derby appearance at Saratoga. His trainer Bill Mott mentioned the G2 Jim Dandy to the New York Racing Association Press Office.

While neither horse has run since the first Saturday in May, their human connections have been busy.

Lost in the chaos of the historic disqualification, Country House’s trainer Bill Mott also had the 3rd place horse Tacitus (ran 4th, elevated to 3rd). The gray colt is set to run in the Belmont with jockey Jose Ortiz aboard once again.

What to know about the 151st Belmont Stakes

Maximum Security’s jockey Luis Saez was given a 15-day suspension from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, which he later appealed. He is expected to ride Preakness runner up Everfast in the 2019 Belmont Stakes on June 8.

Flavien Pratt, Country House’s jockey and the first to raise an objection against Maximum Security, didn’t ride in the Preakness and isn’t expected to ride in the Belmont either. Maximum Security’s trainer Jason Servis also sat out the Preakness and isn’t expected to field a horse in the Belmont.

Owner Gary West still has a bone to pick with Maximum Security’s Kentucky Derby competitors. He issued a challenge to the horses impeded by his colt (Country House, War of Will, Long Range Toddy, Bodexpress), claiming he would pay owners $5 million if their horse could beat his before the end of the year.

