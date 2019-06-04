2019 Belmont Stakes post positions announced

The 151st Belmont Stakes will close out the 2019 Triple Crown, and the “Test of the Champion” isn’t lacking in star power. The June 8 race is set to run 10 horses, with early favorite Tacitus leading the field at 9-5.
Three weeks after his Preakness Stakes win, War of Will looks to become just the 12th horse ever to lose in the Kentucky Derby and come back to win the second and third jewels in the Triple Crown.
Four others also ran in the Kentucky Derby: Tacitus (3rd), Master Fencer (6th), Tax (14th) and Spinoff (18th). There will be two horses who also ran with War of Will in the Preakness: Everfast (2nd) and Bourbon War (8th).
Two-time Triple Crown trainer Bob Baffert isn’t running a horse in the Belmont after falling short in the Derby (Improbable at 4th, Game Winner at 5th and Roadster at 15th) and Preakness (Improbable at 4th). Hall of Famer Mike Smith will ride his third horse in as many Triple Crown races this year, moving to Bourbon War at Belmont Park after riding Cutting Humor in the Kentucky Derby and Improbable in the Preakness.
What to know about the 2019 Belmont Stakes
Below are the post positions for the 2019 Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in New York, including opening odds as of June 4.
1. Joevia (30-1)
Trainer: Gregg Sacco
Jockey: Jose Lezcano
2. Everfast (12-1)
Trainer: Dale Romans
Jockey: Luis Saez
3. Master Fencer (8-1)
Trainer: Koichi Tsunoda
Jockey: Julien Leparoux
4. Tax (15-1)
Trainer: Danny Gargan
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
5. Bourbon War (12-1)
Trainer: Mark Hennig
Jockey: Mike Smith
6. Spinoff (15-1)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Javier Castellano
7. Sir Winston (12-1)
Trainer: Mark Casse
Jockey: Joel Rosario
8. Intrepid Heart (10-1)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: John Velazquez
9. War of Will (2-1)
Trainer: Mark Casse
Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
10. Tacitus (9-5)
Trainer: Bill Mott
Jockey: Jose Ortiz
