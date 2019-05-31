Getty Images

Sloane Stephens’ strategy on wasted match points: Forget ’em

Associated PressMay 31, 2019, 10:59 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) Mulling over what might have been is never a great tactic in tennis.

Just ask Sloane Stephens, who managed to regroup from four wasted match points in the second set of a 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 win over 71st-ranked Polona Hercog on Friday to reach the fourth round of the French Open.

“Honestly, I don’t even remember what happened. It seems like so long ago. But I know that I didn’t win them. That was the main point of that,” Stephens said after the draining victory on the hottest day of the tournament so far – with temperatures soaring to nearly 80 degrees Fahrenheit (26 Celsius) after the much cooler and rainy opening days.

With second-seeded Karolina Pliskova losing to Petra Martic, No. 7 Stephens is the highest-ranked player remaining in the bottom half of the draw. But her next opponent, 2016 Roland Garros champion Garbine Muguruza, is looking more and more dangerous every match.

Stephens, last year’s runner-up in Paris and the 2017 U.S. Open champion, quickly stormed to a 4-0 lead in the third against Hercog then held herself together when it got close at the end

“After the second set I just tried to regroup. I got off to a good start and just tried to hang with it,” the American said. “When you have match points like that, you have to put it out of your mind, otherwise it just stays with you, lingers, brings you down. It’s no fun.”

With both players hitting the ball tentatively in the final games, Stephens finally whipped an inside-out forehand winner on her sixth match point, then celebrated with a scream and fist pumps.

Earlier this week, Stephens credited her engagement last month to U.S. national soccer player Jozy Altidore with helping her tennis.

“When your home life is good and your family is good and you’re happy, I think that definitely does affect how you play on court,” she said.

The other fourth-round matchups set Friday: No. 23 Donna Vekic vs. No. 26 Johanna Konta; Marketa Vondrousova vs. No. 12 Anastasija Sevastova; and Kaia Kanepi vs. Martic.

Muguruza dispatched ninth-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-3 6-3.

“She’s playing well; I’m playing well. I think it’s a good matchup,” Stephens said. “You’re playing for a spot in the quarters of a Slam. Just got to leave everything out there and see what happens.”

And if match points – or any important point for that matter – go wasted, quickly move on.

Underarm serves return to Paris, 30 years after Chang’s shot

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 30, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) Thirty years after Michael Chang hit the most famous underarm serve in history at the French Open, that little bit of strategy – frowned upon by some – is making its way back into tennis, it seems.

Alexander Bublik served that way three times against 2018 runner-up Dominic Thiem in the second round at Roland Garros on Thursday. And Bublik won two of those points.

Earlier this year, Nick Kyrgios drew a lot of attention and managed to annoy Rafael Nadal by employing the tactic during their match at Acapulco, Mexico.

Here’s what Thiem and Nadal have in common: Both stand waaaaaay back to return serves, making them particularly vulnerable to softly struck underarm serves that are effectively drop shots.

Nadal might have been mad, but Thiem appreciated the strategy.

“To be honest, it’s a good choice against players like us who are that far behind the baseline,” Thiem said after beating Bublik in four sets. “There is nothing bad about it. I was prepared for that.”

Bublik, who is known for his wide variety of shots, attempted his first underarm serve while trailing 4-1 in the first set.

After missing a first serve, he noticed that Thiem backed up almost all the way to the wall behind the baseline. Bublik bounced the ball twice, as usual, but then instead of tossing the ball into the air for a standard, overhead serve, he quickly just let it drop from his hand and hit it delicately down the middle.

The ball landed on a line and, with so little force behind it, quickly bounced back toward the clay. Thiem had to rush forward to reply, opening up plenty of space for Bublik to produce a backhand, cross-court passing shot.

It was a similar result to what a cramping 17-year-old Chang achieved in the final set of a fourth-round win over Ivan Lendl in 1989 en route to becoming the youngest male Grand Slam champion in tennis history.

The 91st-ranked Bublik won another point with an underarm serve later in the match against Thiem. But when Bublik tried it a third time, Thiem had caught on and replied with a perfect drop-shot winner.

“At least he didn’t hit … an ace,” Thiem said. “Some players do it well – him, Kyrgios. … Against these guys, you have to be prepared to sometimes … sprint when you return.”

While it wasn’t quite the raucous reception that Chang’s effort received, the spectators inside Court Philippe Chatrier greeted Bublik’s shot selection with mild applause.

Thiem will next face Pablo Cuevas, who once used an underarm serve at a tournament after he had double-faulted 13 times and needed to save a match point.

“It was a second serve, and I didn’t want to do another double-fault,” Cuevas said. “More than thinking about winning the point, I thought, `I don’t want to miss the serve,’ and so I did an underarm serve. And I ended up winning the match.”

Might another underarm serve be in order against Thiem in the French Open’s third round?

“Better not announce it,” Cuevas said. “But no, I prefer that the normal serve works better.”

Osaka wins but takes tough road at French Open

AP Photo
Associated PressMay 30, 2019, 11:44 AM EDT
PARIS (AP) Naomi Osaka is grinding her way through the French Open the hard way.

To cling onto her quest for a third consecutive Grand Slam title, the top-ranked Osaka has twice had to rally from first-set woes.

The latest opponent was former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, beaten 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the second round Thursday in a match with superb shot-making.

The U.S Open and Australian Open champion from Japan, who surprisingly lost a set 6-0 in the first round, again started poorly.

Azarenka, now ranked No. 43 and without a major title since winning the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013, raced to a 4-0 lead on Court Suzanne Lenglen and kept Osaka under constant pressure.

Osaka considered herself unfortunate to be drawn against Azarenka and the powerful, accurate tennis produced by the 29-year-old Belarusian playing in her 12th French Open showed why.

Broken by a backhand volley at the net from Azarenka in the fifth game of the second set, Osaka seemed to be in deep trouble. But, as she did in beating first-round opponent Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, Osaka again proved her resilience.

The eighth game of the second set was pivotal. After saving two break points, Azarenka doubled-faulted. Osaka leveled at 4-4 and the momentum started to shift. It was the seventh break point Azarenka had faced in the set, and the first she had failed to save.

But Azarenka still saved three set points before Osaka finally leveled the match with a backhand cross-court winner.

The third set was packed with drama, too, with Osaka finally taming Azarenka with her third match point, when her combative opponent hit long.

Osaka will next play Katerina Siniakova, ranked No. 42, in the third round.

Also Thursday, Serena Williams will be back on Court Philippe Chatrier against Japanese qualifier Kurumi Nara.

In men’s action, top-ranked Novak Djokovic faces 104th-ranked Henri Laaksonen, a “lucky loser” who only entered the draw when another player pulled out.

Earlier, Dominic Thiem overcame some trickery from Kazakh opponent Alexander Bublik to advance to the third round with a 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 7-5 victory.

Bublik surprised Thiem with an underhand serve in the first set and frustrated the Austrian with a series of drop shots, spins and volleys. But last year’s finalist at Roland Garros recovered from a break of serve in the fourth set and then gave Bublik a taste of his own medicine on his first match point, producing a well-disguised – and successful – drop shot.

Thiem will next face Pablo Cuevas, another master of trick shots. Cuevas was leading 7-6 (3), 6-3, 2-1 when Kyle Edmund retired from their match because of a left knee injury.

