Chaves wins Stage 19, Carapaz keeps Giro lead

Associated PressMay 31, 2019, 10:56 PM EDT
SAN MARTINO DI CASTROZZA, Italy (AP) Esteban Chaves secured an emotional victory on the 19th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Friday, and Ecuadorian cyclist Richard Carapaz remained in the overall lead.

Chaves earned his first win since being diagnosed with Epstein-Barr virus while competing in last year’s Giro and taking eight months off from racing.

“This is pure happiness,” Chaves said. “It takes a heavy weight off my back. It’s a relief to be a winner again. It shows I can do it.”

Chaves, a Colombian who rides for Mitchelton-Scott, crossed the line 10 seconds ahead of Italian cyclist Andrea Vendrame, who had two mechanical failures in the final 4 kilometers of the uphill finish to San Martino di Castrozza.

Amaro Antunes was third, 12 seconds behind Chaves at the end of the 151-kilometer route from Treviso.

The trio had been part of an 11-man breakaway that escaped early in the stage and Chaves whittled down with a series of attacks on the final climb.

“Because the last climb wasn’t very steep, I had to attack many, many times,” Chaves said. “A big thank you to everyone who supported me when I had a hard time.”

Carapaz remained 1 minute, 54 seconds ahead of Vincenzo Nibali and 2:16 ahead of Primoz Roglic of Slovenia.

“It’s another good day for us and we’re looking forward to tomorrow,” Carapaz said. “We’re ready to defend the Maglia Rosa in a harder stage than today.”

The penultimate stage Saturday is the last chance Carapaz’s rivals have to gain significant time on the Movistar cyclist ahead of the final time trial in Verona on Sunday.

The 20th stage is the last mountain leg, with five long, categorized climbs in the Dolomites along the 194-kilometer route from Feltre to Croce d’Aune-Monte Avena.

This story has been corrected to show it was Stage 19 of the Giro, not Stage 18.

Cima gets 1st pro win on Stage 18; Carapaz keeps Giro lead

Associated PressMay 30, 2019, 3:50 PM EDT
SANTA MARIA DI SALA, Italy (AP) Damiano Cima of Italy earned his first professional victory by winning the 18th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Thursday, and Ecuadorian cyclist Richard Carapaz remained in the overall lead.

Cima, who rides for Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane, had been part of a three-man breakaway which was caught by the peloton in the final meters of the mainly downhill, 222-kilometer (138-mile) route from Valdaora to Santa Maria di Sala.

However, the 25-year-old Cima held on in the bunch sprint to get his team’s first ever Giro victory, in his first Grand Tour.

“I can’t believe what just happened,” Cima said. “I’ve spent so many kilometers in breakaways during this Giro. I thought I’d never make it but I’ve won today. It’s insane. It’s the dream of a lifetime.”

Pascal Ackermann was second, with Simone Consonni third. Ackermann, who was bidding for a third stage victory in this year’s race, hit his handlebars in frustration as he was pipped to the line by Cima.

“For sure I’m a little disappointed I did not win,” Ackermann said. “If you saw how the breakaway went, for sure he’s a lucky winner today. He was the strongest today. They were fighting really hard against our team when they were pulling.”

Carapaz remained 1 minute, 54 seconds ahead of Vincenzo Nibali and 2:16 ahead of Primoz Roglic of Slovenia.

“It’s been a quiet stage but a long one, intense at the beginning only,” said Carapaz, who rides for Movistar. “I’ve had a good support from my team again. Tomorrow will be an important test but I’m confident to keep the Maglia Rosa.”

The Giro heads back into the mountains for Friday’s 18th stage, a 151-kilometer route from Treviso, with an uphill finish to San Martino di Castrozza.

The three-week race finishes in Verona on Sunday.

Lance Armstrong still heartbroken after leaving the Livestrong Foundation

By Graham O'DwyerMay 29, 2019, 11:48 PM EDT
Lance Armstrong created Livestrong in 1996 and was directly involved with the foundation until 2012 when he resigned as chairman amidst the controversy surrounding his cycling career.

“It didn’t feel good,” said Armstrong, who had seven Tour de France titles stripped in 2012. “Livestrong was a force and we affected great change.”

Livestrong fights for those who are diagnosed, or have survived cancer by providing direct services to anyone affected, and calls on state, national, and world leaders to take action and join the fight.

Even though Armstrong is no longer the Livestrong Chairman, he knows that his name will always be connected to the foundation.

“We can’t separate,” said Armstrong. “As long as your color is yellow, your name is Livestrong, your work is cancer, and you raise money through bike rides, you will never separate. I’ll say one word and tell me what comes to mind. Livestrong. (Tirico points at Armstrong) It breaks my heart.”

You can watch the entire “Lance Armstrong: Next Stage” special here or the video embedded above.