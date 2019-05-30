Getty Images

Group seeks to infuse youth into aging horse racing industry

Associated PressMay 30, 2019, 8:55 PM EDT
Dare Sutton and Sam Bussanich watched the horses run at Keeneland Racecourse and a crazy idea came to mind.

Sutton, 24, suggested they buy one. Bussanich was game.

“We’re both young,” said Bussanich, 21. “We both make stupid decisions. Why not?”

They soon discovered buying a horse was too lofty a goal, but that conversation sparked a move horse racing officials hope can help change the face of the sport during a turbulent time. Along with friend Sophie Shore, they founded Nexus Racing Club to give 18- to 30-year-olds a chance to get into the sport through exclusive access, networking events and connections to those who run the industry.

Amid the uproar over fatalities at Santa Anita , the Kentucky Derby disqualification, challenges from expanded legalized sports gambling and an aging fan base, horse racing badly needs an infusion of youth. Now, these young women have the chance to help revive what’s sometimes referred to as a dying sport.

“Young people can bring new creative ideas to the sport,” said Jaime Roth, who runs her family’s LNJ Foxwoods stable. “Are there bad things? Yeah. But for the most part, it’s a great sport. We’re dependent on the future and young women are a big part of the future.”

Bussanich firmly believes “if we don’t get these young people into the sport, we’re not going to have horse racing.” A 2016 study noted the average horse racing fan is 63 , – younger only than golf – and decision makers, owners and trainers are still prominently older white men.

“We constantly sit around board room tables and say, `How are we going to get more young people involved in horse racing?”‘ owner and Thoroughbred Ideas Foundation president and CEO said Craig Bernick said. “I’m the youngest person around the table a lot of times and I’m 41.”

Nexus is full of people horse racing executives yearn to attract: Bussanich grew up in New Jersey and developed her affection for the sport from going to a track in Florida at age 6; Sutton fell in love when filly Rags to Riches won the 2007 Belmont and Nexus member relations director Mary Cage was hooked by Smarty Jones’ underdog story during the 2004 Triple Crown.

Horse racing is so often a passion passed down generationally. The Nexus co-founders are trying to break down what they see as a high barrier into the industry.

“We just hope to show people that you don’t just have to be born into this sport,” said Sutton, who’s midway through optometry school at Indiana University. “You don’t have to be super rich or anything. That’s what we hope to do is just make it accessible, see that it is a possibility to get involved and enjoy this sport.”

Money is an obstacle. Training for high-profile thoroughbreds can cost upward of $34,000 a year, and Nexus’ first graded stakes race winner, Cruel Intention, was bought by LNJ Foxwoods and partners for $200,000.

That’s why in the almost three years since that fateful day at the track, the idea evolved from pooling money for a horse into a membership that partners with established owners on horses. It’s $100 to join, and while there’s no money in it when a Nexus horse wins a race, members can visit the barns and paddock, get daily updates and maybe even be in the winner’s circle – many perks of ownership without the hefty cost.

“A lot of people looked at us funny when we were like, `Oh, we’re going to have no money in these horses,”‘ said Bussanich, who is an equine and marketing double major at the University of Kentucky and works for Preakness-winning trainer Mark Casse. “For young people, it’s not a business. It’s getting to be able to touch a horse, be able to go to the races, be able to go into the paddock. We don’t need monetary involvement in the sport for it to be special for us.”

Bussanich says millennials and Generation Z want to feel special and suggests ideas like college ticket pricing and exclusive opportunities like she found at Royal Ascot in England last fall. Betting is confusing to her, but she believes visceral experiences are more important: her tears of joy when Casse’s War of Will won the Preakness, a horse’s breath helping a fan bond individually with the animal.

The industry is grappling with ideas to attract more bettors. Nexus is attempting to attract fans with an insider’s view of the sport.

“They get to come out to the barn in the mornings if they want, just show them what’s going on. I just thought it was pretty neat,” said owner and trainer Dallas Stewart, whose filly Diamond Crazy is part of the program.

Bernick, Roth, Stewart and Starlight Racing’s Jack Wolf were among the first to team up with Nexus, which now has over 70 members and connections to eight horses.

“I’d like them to have 5,000 because if this were available when I was growing up, I would’ve jumped for it,” said Bernick, who operates Glenn Hill Farm, which was started by his grandfather.

Sutton says she hopes the company that brought the women together can also lead to more women calling shots at higher levels of the sport.

“You’re starting to see more and more women become successful in this industry, whether it be owners or trainers or jockeys,” Cage said. “The more we can get this younger generation involved in this sport, the more of that you’re going to see because you hear about horse-crazy little girls and a lot of us don’t grow out of that phase. We’re just going to keep seeing more of that.”

This story has been corrected to reflect that Rags to Riches won the 2007 Belmont Stakes, not the 2017 race.

California governor backs bill expanding racing board powers

Associated PressMay 30, 2019, 8:46 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) Gov. Gavin Newsom said he’s supporting legislation that would give the California Horse Racing Board authority to quickly suspend a meet license when necessary to protect the health and safety of horses or riders.

The announcement Thursday follows the deaths of 26 horses at Santa Anita since Dec. 26.

“The recent horse fatalities in California are unacceptable,” Newsom said in a statement. “We must hold the horse racing industry to account. If we can regulate horse race meets, we should have the authority to suspend licenses when animal or human welfare is at risk.”

The legislation, SB469 by state Sen. Bill Dodd, would allow the board to immediately suspend a license without the usual legal notice at least 10 days in advance of a vote, or the 48-hour requirement in the case of so-called special meetings. The bill has cleared the Senate and now goes to the Assembly.

“Santa Anita Park has led the way in implementing historic reforms that modern racing requires,” Stefan Friedman, a spokesman for tracks owner The Stronach Group, said in an email to The Associated Press.

“We are committed to working with Governor Newson and to continue the progress we have made to date with owners, trainers, jockeys and all other stakeholders who are prioritizing horse and rider safety,” he said.

Santa Anita’s current meet ends June 23. On Nov. 1-2, it will host the Breeders’ Cup, considered the biggest two-day event in U.S. horse racing.

The rate of deaths began drawing notice during winter when the track east of Los Angeles received unusually heavy rain, bringing scrutiny of the condition of the surface.

Most of the deaths occurred before the track temporarily suspended racing in early March and limited training.

Before racing resumed March 29, Santa Anita instituted medication limits and provided additional track veterinarians to monitor training hours. The racing board also increased veterinarian, steward and investigator staffing time.

In the meantime, the Los Angeles County district attorney opened an investigation and animal-rights activists have protested at the track.

The most recent death was on May 26, when a 9-year-old gelding was euthanized after injuring a leg in a race a day earlier. It was the third horse death in nine days.

Among the array of new measures aimed at improving safety, The Stronach Group invested $500,000 in a scanning machine to detect injuries.

In addition, no race-day medications are allowed except for the anti-bleeding medication Lasix, which will be phased out in stages. Medications for horses in training require a diagnosis from a state-qualified veterinarian, and transparency of veterinarian records has been increased.

Timed, high-speed workouts require permission at least 48 hours in advance so that veterinarians can try to identify at-risk risk horses.

The group also said it would continue working with independent track surface experts.

War of Will could write Triple Crown comeback story in Belmont

By Mia ZanzucchiMay 30, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT
With the dust more than settled after a historic Kentucky Derby finish at Churchill Downs, all eyes are on War of Will. Beyond Maximum Security’s historic disqualification in the 145th Kentucky Derby is War of Will’s Preakness Stakes win and potential in the 151st Belmont Stakes on June 8.

Two weeks after Maximum Security drifted in front of War of Will, contributing to the colt’s 8th place finish (elevated to 7th), he and his connections proved the colt is something special.

War of Will, known as WOW by his acquaintances, found his place on the rail in the middle of the pack before breaking through an opening on the homestretch to pass pace-setter Warrior’s Charge and win the 144th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico.

The win is especially sweet considering WOW was the horse most impacted by Maximum Security. Though Maximum Security was controversially disqualified 22 minutes after crossing the wire, War of Will still finished out of the money.

With War of Will’s charge in the Preakness, it’s hard not to wonder what could have been, had Maximum Security not stepped out of his lane. If Jason Servis’ colt had stayed put, would War of Will have been able to pull ahead to win?

Regardless of what could have, would have, should have been, WOW still has the chance to make history on June 8 at Belmont Park.

Should War of Will win the 12 furlong “Test of the Champion,” he would become just the 12th horse ever to run in the Kentucky Derby and lose, then come back to win the other two Triple Crown races. Afleet Alex was the last horse to do this in 2005.

Most of the horses who pulled off this feat went on to win champion 3-year-old male horse, and four were named overall Horse of the Year for their 3-year-old season, according to America’s Best Racing.

Among those to fall short in the Derby but win the Preakness and Belmont was Native Dancer, was one of the most dominant horses in history. Known as the “Grey Ghost,” he won 21 of 22 starts (the one loss being the 1953 Kentucky Derby) and can be found in many champion pedigrees.

Other horses in this exclusive club include Capot (1949), Nashua (1955), Damascus (1967) and Point Given (2001). Horse racing legend Man o’ War won the 1920 Preakness and Belmont but didn’t run in the Kentucky Derby.

