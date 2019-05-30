AP Photo

Cima gets 1st pro win on Stage 18; Carapaz keeps Giro lead

Associated PressMay 30, 2019, 3:50 PM EDT
SANTA MARIA DI SALA, Italy (AP) Damiano Cima of Italy earned his first professional victory by winning the 18th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Thursday, and Ecuadorian cyclist Richard Carapaz remained in the overall lead.

Cima, who rides for Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane, had been part of a three-man breakaway which was caught by the peloton in the final meters of the mainly downhill, 222-kilometer (138-mile) route from Valdaora to Santa Maria di Sala.

However, the 25-year-old Cima held on in the bunch sprint to get his team’s first ever Giro victory, in his first Grand Tour.

“I can’t believe what just happened,” Cima said. “I’ve spent so many kilometers in breakaways during this Giro. I thought I’d never make it but I’ve won today. It’s insane. It’s the dream of a lifetime.”

Pascal Ackermann was second, with Simone Consonni third. Ackermann, who was bidding for a third stage victory in this year’s race, hit his handlebars in frustration as he was pipped to the line by Cima.

“For sure I’m a little disappointed I did not win,” Ackermann said. “If you saw how the breakaway went, for sure he’s a lucky winner today. He was the strongest today. They were fighting really hard against our team when they were pulling.”

Carapaz remained 1 minute, 54 seconds ahead of Vincenzo Nibali and 2:16 ahead of Primoz Roglic of Slovenia.

“It’s been a quiet stage but a long one, intense at the beginning only,” said Carapaz, who rides for Movistar. “I’ve had a good support from my team again. Tomorrow will be an important test but I’m confident to keep the Maglia Rosa.”

The Giro heads back into the mountains for Friday’s 18th stage, a 151-kilometer route from Treviso, with an uphill finish to San Martino di Castrozza.

The three-week race finishes in Verona on Sunday.

Lance Armstrong still heartbroken after leaving the Livestrong Foundation

By Graham O'DwyerMay 29, 2019, 11:48 PM EDT
Lance Armstrong created Livestrong in 1996 and was directly involved with the foundation until 2012 when he resigned as chairman amidst the controversy surrounding his cycling career.

“It didn’t feel good,” said Armstrong, who had seven Tour de France titles stripped in 2012. “Livestrong was a force and we affected great change.”

Livestrong fights for those who are diagnosed, or have survived cancer by providing direct services to anyone affected, and calls on state, national, and world leaders to take action and join the fight.

Even though Armstrong is no longer the Livestrong Chairman, he knows that his name will always be connected to the foundation.

“We can’t separate,” said Armstrong. “As long as your color is yellow, your name is Livestrong, your work is cancer, and you raise money through bike rides, you will never separate. I’ll say one word and tell me what comes to mind. Livestrong. (Tirico points at Armstrong) It breaks my heart.”

You can watch the entire “Lance Armstrong: Next Stage” special here or the video embedded above.

What’s next for Lance Armstrong?

By Graham O'DwyerMay 29, 2019, 11:48 PM EDT
Cycling and the Tour de France still hold a place in Lance Armstrong’s life. In an interview with Mike Tirico, Armstrong opened up about his continued connection with the sport, years after his cycling days came to an end.

He currently runs two podcasts; The Move, which covers the Tour de France, cycling, and other endurance sports, and The Forward, which is more of a conversational podcast that discusses anything from politics to art to just life in general. Armstrong has had guests such as Charles Barkley and Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the Forward.

“I really believe that they would answer my questions differently than other people, because they see a guy across the table, they know he’s been nuked,” said Armstrong when discussing his guests. “They feel a sense of protection, that I can almost tell this guy anything because he’s been through everything.”

Armstrong still watches the sport as a fan. “I love watching it. I watch it as a fan. I watch it as an analyst,” said Armstrong.

When asked about what is next for him, Armstrong brought up his venture capital fund, Next Ventures, which, according to the firm’s website, “is a new venture capital firm designed to maximize growth opportunities in the exploding sports, fitness, nutrition and wellness markets.”

Although Armstrong is running podcasts and leading a venture capital firm, the most important thing in Armstrong’s life right now is his family, specifically his five children. “It’s the most important thing,” said Armstrong. “It falls on me.”

You can watch the entire “Lance Armstrong: Next Stage” special here or the video embedded above.