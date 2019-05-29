WATCH: Lance Armstrong’s full interview with Mike Tirico (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lance Armstrong sat down with NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico to discuss the details of his cycling career and life after in this exclusive interview, “Lance Armstrong: Next Stage.”

Armstrong, who had his seven Tour de France titles stripped away by the International Cycling Union in 2012 for his use of banned substances, dives into the decisions he made and how he looks back on them with a new perspective.

In the nearly 30-minute interview, Armstrong also touches on his split from Livestrong, his current mission to help cancer patients and what lies ahead for him in the future.

This summer marks the 20th anniversary of Armstrong’s first Tour de France victory following his battle with cancer.

You can watch the entire “Lance Armstrong: Next Stage” special here or the video embedded above.